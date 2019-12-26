Country Life’s top 10 architecture stories of 2019, from Old London Bridge to the Brighton Pavilion

Though we may of course be biased, but Country Life's team of architecture writers do justice to the greatest buildings in Britain in a way that nobody else does.

Dorian Gerhold’s article on ‘the iconic landmark which vanished from the capital’s skyline’ was fascinating — and the illustration by Stephen Conlin bringing the bridge to life was sublime.

Country Life’s ability to take readers behind closed doors shone with this article about an iconic club’s purpose-built Renaissance palace.

Marcus Binney looked at the notable history of Oldway Mansion, an outstanding, but little-known treasure that faces an uncertain future.

The lower rooms of Sir John Vanbrugh’s famous Grand Bridge at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, emerged — albeit temporarily — for the first time in 250 years.

A restoration raised questions, but Edward Impey said that ‘the Great Barn will continue to impress, to encourage the appreciation of such magnificent buildings and connect us today with the essential aspects of our history they represent.’

Clive Aslet paid a visit to the house of Quinlan Terry.

Avington Park, a house with ‘a rare ability to beguile strangers’, had some wonderful tales to tell.

The Benington Lordship in Hertfordshire started life as a medieval castle, but has been transformed over the centuries into a comfortable house with ambitious neo-Norman additions.

John Goodall on the sumptuous restoration of one of the most famous Regency buildings in Britain: the Royal Pavilion in Brighton.

Harold Moffat’s collection started with a chance find in 1880. By 1912, however, his collection had grown to such a size that he commissioned Guy Dawber to build a new house to display it: Hamptworth Lodge, on the northern edge of the New Forest in Hampshire.

