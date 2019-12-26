Trending:

Country Life’s top 10 architecture stories of 2019, from Old London Bridge to the Brighton Pavilion

Country Life

Though we may of course be biased, but Country Life's team of architecture writers do justice to the greatest buildings in Britain in a way that nobody else does.

The story of Old London Bridge

©Stephen Conlin

Dorian Gerhold’s article on ‘the iconic landmark which vanished from the capital’s skyline’ was fascinating — and the illustration by Stephen Conlin bringing the bridge to life was sublime.

Read the full article.

Inside The Travellers Club, the oldest club on Pall Mall

©Paul Highnam/Country Life

Country Life’s ability to take readers behind closed doors shone with this article about an iconic club’s purpose-built Renaissance palace.

Read the full article.

The Devon Mansion that dreamt it was Versailles

©Alamy 

Marcus Binney looked at the notable history of Oldway Mansion, an outstanding, but little-known treasure that faces an uncertain future.

Read the full article.

Blenheim Palace’s lost ballroom re-discovered after 250 years underwater

©Blenheim Palace

The lower rooms of Sir John Vanbrugh’s famous Grand Bridge at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, emerged — albeit temporarily — for the first time in 250 years.

Read the full article.

The 600-year-old barn that’s the largest standing medieval timber-framed structure in Britain

©Will Pryce/Country Life

A restoration raised questions, but Edward Impey said that ‘the Great Barn will continue to impress, to encourage the appreciation of such magnificent buildings and connect us today with the essential aspects of our history they represent.’

Read the full article.

Inside the home of the Prince of Wales’s favourite architect

© Paul Highnam/Country Life

Clive Aslet paid a visit to the house of Quinlan Terry.

Read the full article.

I’ve just bought a house. It doesn’t have five bedrooms, but 50.’

©Will Pryce/Country Life

Avington Park, a house with ‘a rare ability to beguile strangers’, had some wonderful tales to tell.

Read the full article.

From medieval castle to comfortable home – and back again

© Paul Highnam/Country Life

The Benington Lordship in Hertfordshire started life as a medieval castle, but has been transformed over the centuries into a comfortable house with ambitious neo-Norman additions.

Read the full article.

‘It’s hard to imagine a more perfect time to visit this extraordinary Regency creation’

©Alamy

John Goodall on the sumptuous restoration of one of the most famous Regency buildings in Britain: the Royal Pavilion in Brighton.

Read the full article.

The Arts-and-Crafts house built to house an extraordinary collection of oddities and rarities

©Country Life/Justin Paget

Harold Moffat’s collection started with a chance find in 1880. By 1912, however, his collection had grown to such a size that he commissioned Guy Dawber to build a new house to display it: Hamptworth Lodge, on the northern edge of the New Forest in Hampshire.

Read the full article.

Ardgowan House: An ‘almost miraculous’ survival with a fascinating history

Ardgowan House in Renfrewshire, the seat of Sir Ludovic Shaw Stewart, is a remarkable building that's coming back to life,