Country Life’s top 10 architecture stories of 2019, from Old London Bridge to the Brighton Pavilion

The story of Old London Bridge
Dorian Gerhold’s article on ‘the iconic landmark which vanished from the capital’s skyline’ was fascinating — and the illustration by Stephen Conlin bringing the bridge to life was sublime.
Inside The Travellers Club, the oldest club on Pall Mall
Country Life’s ability to take readers behind closed doors shone with this article about an iconic club’s purpose-built Renaissance palace.
The Devon Mansion that dreamt it was Versailles
Marcus Binney looked at the notable history of Oldway Mansion, an outstanding, but little-known treasure that faces an uncertain future.
Blenheim Palace’s lost ballroom re-discovered after 250 years underwater
The lower rooms of Sir John Vanbrugh’s famous Grand Bridge at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, emerged — albeit temporarily — for the first time in 250 years.
The 600-year-old barn that’s the largest standing medieval timber-framed structure in Britain
A restoration raised questions, but Edward Impey said that ‘the Great Barn will continue to impress, to encourage the appreciation of such magnificent buildings and connect us today with the essential aspects of our history they represent.’
Inside the home of the Prince of Wales’s favourite architect
Clive Aslet paid a visit to the house of Quinlan Terry.
I’ve just bought a house. It doesn’t have five bedrooms, but 50.’
Avington Park, a house with ‘a rare ability to beguile strangers’, had some wonderful tales to tell.
From medieval castle to comfortable home – and back again
The Benington Lordship in Hertfordshire started life as a medieval castle, but has been transformed over the centuries into a comfortable house with ambitious neo-Norman additions.
‘It’s hard to imagine a more perfect time to visit this extraordinary Regency creation’
John Goodall on the sumptuous restoration of one of the most famous Regency buildings in Britain: the Royal Pavilion in Brighton.
The Arts-and-Crafts house built to house an extraordinary collection of oddities and rarities
Harold Moffat’s collection started with a chance find in 1880. By 1912, however, his collection had grown to such a size that he commissioned Guy Dawber to build a new house to display it: Hamptworth Lodge, on the northern edge of the New Forest in Hampshire.
The photographs (and photographers) who shaped the English country house style from the 1900s up to today
To coincide with the publication of his new book illustrated from the archives of Country Life, 'English House Style', John
Ardgowan House: An ‘almost miraculous’ survival with a fascinating history
Ardgowan House in Renfrewshire, the seat of Sir Ludovic Shaw Stewart, is a remarkable building that's coming back to life,
New College, Oxford: The 650-year story of the college that dreamt it was a palace
John Goodall looks at New College, Oxford, the most widely copied university college in England, a building inspired by a