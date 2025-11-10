Only a handful of Britain's great houses were photographed by Country Life in a ruinous state. This once splendid Gothic castle is one of them
This is the tragic tale of Tong Castle, a once great Georgian-Gothic castle that was eventually consumed by Nature.
Tong Castlewas advertised for sale in the pages of Country Life on March 8, 1913. The pictures show a fantastical-looking Gothic structure set within the ubiquitous landscaping of one Capability Brown.
Knowing Britain could be on the cusp of war, the Earl of Bradford had previously offered the pile to the War Office for the internment of prisoners-of-war, but his generosity was declined on the grounds of the lack of modern sanitary arrangements. Subsequently unable to sell the distinctly old-fashioned construction, and finding himself with too many houses, the decision was taken by the Earl to remove the copper and lead from the roof, sell the contents and leave Nature to take its course. Apparently, the grounds were kept in fair condition until late in the War, when the newly-formed Air Ministry decided it was sanitary enough for them to requisition it... and the rest, as they say, is history.
Unusually for Country Life, the ruins of Tong were photographed for an article by Christopher Hussey in 1946. By then, windows were missing, walls were leaning and cartouches were crumbling, but the curious creation of one George Durant was still beloved by Hussey even in its ruinous state. Of particular note was Durant’s humour. He excelled at epigraphy, and as he aged, his epitaphs became more facetious. A favourite was his Egyptian-style fowl house, emblazoned with encaustic bricks bearing phrases such as ‘Live and Let Live’, ‘Scratch Before You Peck’, and ‘Teach Your Granny’.
Sadly, neither whimsical humour, nor the admiration of Country Life’s architectural editor could save this romantic wreck. It was raised to the ground in 1954. Minimal walls and curiosities remain and they are now, somewhat ironically, listed by Historic England. They lie, however, divided by the terribly unromantic M54.
Click here to read the full list of 'Britain’s long lost great houses that live on only inside the Country Life archive'.
The Country Life Image Archive contains more than 150,000 images documenting British culture and heritage, from 1897 to the present day. An additional 50,000 assets from the historic archive are scheduled to be added this year — with completion expected in Summer 2025. To search and purchase images directly from the Image Archive, please register here.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Melanie is a freelance picture editor and writer, and the former Archive Manager at Country Life magazine. She has worked for national and international publications and publishers all her life, covering news, politics, sport, features and everything in between, making her a force to be reckoned with at pub quizzes. She lives and works in rural Ryedale, North Yorkshire, where she enjoys nothing better than tootling around God’s Own County on her bicycle, and possibly, maybe, visiting one or two of the area’s numerous fine cafes and hostelries en route.
-
-
What is everyone talking about this week: The great generational wealth transfer foretold by the financial press has already begun in the form of given heirlooms
If you're planning to propose to someone forget Graff or Cartier because it's time for tea with Granny.
-
Omoda 9: Not a Range Rover, but it might be the next best thing
Omoda, one of the host of Chinese-made cars now on offer in the UK, presents its flagship SUV. We found a car of no frills, and plenty of luxury, at an extremely reasonable price point.
-
The Rococo jewel nestled into vineyard terraces that's a visual index of 'a king’s Enlightenment belief in knowledge, cultivation and the civilising power of Nature'
A summer picnic in 1743 prompted Frederick the Great to create a retreat for himself outside his capital at Berlin. The result was the creation of Schloss Sanssouci in Brandenburg, as Aoife Caitríona Lau explains.
-
Best in class: This year's Georgian Group Architectural Award winners revealed
The Georgian Group’s Architectural Awards, sponsored by Savills, attracted another outstanding crop of entries this year. We reveal the winners, as chosen by a panel of judges chaired by Country Life's Architectural Editor, John Goodall.
-
The rise, fall, rise and eventual demolition of a Welsh wonder with an intriguing link to the Duke of Westminster
Melanie Bryan delves into the Country Life archives and the history of one of Wales’s most extraordinary manor houses.
-
Exclusive: The House of Commons as you've never seen it before, 75 years on from reopening following its destruction during the Blitz
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the reopening of the House of Commons following the destruction of its predecessor in 1941 during the Blitz. John Goodall reports; photographs by Will Pryce.
-
'A bluff, honest man in the trappings of greatness': The extraordinary story of the Foundling Hospital, and the sailor who saved the abandoned children of London
A remarkable charitable endeavour to save abandoned children on the streets of London has a touching legacy in the form of the The Foundling Museum in the very centre of London. John Goodall tells its story; photographs by Will Pryce.
-
Where is 'The Traitors' filmed? Inside the Scottish castle sold via the pages of Country Life three times for an unbelievable amount
Melanie Bryans delves into the Country Life archives and uncloaks the history of the turreted Highland castle made famous by the global TV franchise, 'The Traitors'.
-
Stefan Pitman: Making great country houses cost less to heat than a suburban semi
The trailblazing architect Stefan Pitman — founder of SPASE — joins the Country Life Podcast.
-
The Henry VII-era house that was dismantled piece by piece and shipped to the USA
Agecroft Hall, near Manchester, didn't meet the same miserable end as some of Britain's other country homes. Instead, it was shipped to the USA and repurposed as a museum.