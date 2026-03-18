The 'Welsh Pompeii' is is a staggering reminder of how ancient history still shapes the modern landscape

The announcement in January this year that a Roman villa had been discovered at Margam, outside Port Talbot in Wales, generated a huge amount of publicity. Athena is always delighted when archaeology and history hit the headlines and in this case the attention was deserved. There was, however, something slightly giddying about the way the discovery was branded. When the head of the team behind the find (based at Swansea University) dubbed it ‘Port Talbot’s Pompeii’, he was actually making an optimistic assessment of the building’s potential state of preservation in undisturbed historic parkland. The name, however, was enthusiastically parroted by the press as if there was some meaningful comparison between what had been discovered here and a city more than 1,000 miles away that was destroyed in AD79, nearly a century before any villas were even begun in Britannia.

Beyond being unexpected, big and Roman, why does this discovery matter? It has long been assumed that cultured Roman life in Britannia didn’t extend west much beyond the southeast corner of Wales. In this area, during the early 2nd century, native tribes came to terms with Rome and large towns (civitates) were established at Caerwent and Carmarthen.

Villas followed in the wake of these regional capitals, although it is an open question as to who built them. Some may have been created by the descendants of the pre-Conquest ruling class who adopted Roman habits, others by senior bureaucrats or even absentee landlords.

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The change brought with it a dramatic architectural shift illustrated in 1970s excavations at Whitton, Glamorgan. Here, native Iron Age round huts were replaced from the mid 2nd century by buildings on rectilinear foundations and, eventually, a villa. Across Britannia, such buildings grew in scale into the 4th century, a period of particular prosperity.

The new villa at Margam doesn’t promise fundamentally to change this story: it’s in southern Wales, has a plan that implies occupation through to the 4th century and is only 15 miles from its chief rival in scale, the villa at Llantwit Major. In common with this site, it likewise possesses the curiosity of a large freestanding, aisled hall of uncertain function. Otherwise, its real interest is arguably contextual. Margam Mountain, the backdrop to the site, is studded with Bronze Age funerary cairns, clear evidence of human occupation. A superb collection of stone sculpture suggests that, from the 6th century, this was an important early Christian site. That, in turn, may explain why a major Cistercian abbey was established here in 1147. At the Dissolution in 1536, this became the residence of the Mansel family, who built the 1830s house there now.

The villa plugs a gap in this chronology and perhaps links these phases of occupation together — a tribal estate becoming in sequence Roman, ecclesiastical, monastic and familial. If so, it is a staggering reminder of how remote history in Britain can almost invisibly shape the modern landscape.

This feature originally appeared in the March 18, 2026 issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.