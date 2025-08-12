Country Life 13 August 2025
Country Life 13 August 2025 looks at Edward I's legacy of love, Venus at Kew and ice cream on Guernsey.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
A seat of science
William Aslet charts the intriguing history of The King’s Observatory at Kew in London from scientific past to residential present
For the love of Eleanor
Alice Loxton follows the trail of the 12 stone crosses built by Edward I as a monument to his beloved Queen Consort
‘Flashes of rage, terror, elation, relief and amazement’
On the 80th anniversary of victory in Japan, Charles Harris recalls the remarkable characters who led the campaign in the Far East
Tim Robinson’s favourite painting
The author chooses a work that explores the tyranny of power
The legacy
Kate Green lauds Leicestershire farmer Robert Bakewell’s lasting influence on livestock breeding
It’s good to stork
The great white bird — a symbol of rebirth — is experiencing something of a renaissance in Britain, as Jack Watkins reveals
Country Life International
· Russell Higham reveals how Guernsey inspired Victor Hugo and Renoir
· Adam Hay-Nicholls joins in 80th-anniversary Liberation Day celebrations
· Holly Kirkwood shares the top properties for sale
· Emma Hughes gets the scoop on the Channel Island’s delicious ice cream
Interiors
Arabella Youens hails the transformation of a coastal Sussex kitchen and Giles Kime shares bright ideas on subtle lighting
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell highlights the juicy pink picks creating a raspberry ripple in the accessories world
Back from the brink
Jane Powers applauds the remarkable rescue and restoration of the historic 35-acre gardens at Ballynure House in Co Wicklow
Winging it
Mark Cocker hones his senses to take in the magnificent sight and sound of a buzzard in flight
Bring me sunshine
Le Grand Aïoli is Provence on a plate for Tom Parker Bowles, who tucks into a spread rated one of the ‘grandest dishes ever’
Time to join the fan club
The scorching summer weather has ushered in a fresh wave of interest in fashionable fans, as Jack Watkins discovers
Arts & antiques
Clive Hicks-Jenkins tells Carla Passino how he embraced the epic, daunting challenge of illustrating the works of Homer
Heart Deco
A century has passed since the glitz and glamour of the 1920s that was labelled Art Deco. Gavin Plumley investigates its influence
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
