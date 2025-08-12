Country Life 13 August 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

A seat of science

William Aslet charts the intriguing history of The King’s Observatory at Kew in London from scientific past to residential present

For the love of Eleanor

Alice Loxton follows the trail of the 12 stone crosses built by Edward I as a monument to his beloved Queen Consort

‘Flashes of rage, terror, elation, relief and amazement’

On the 80th anniversary of victory in Japan, Charles Harris recalls the remarkable characters who led the campaign in the Far East

Tim Robinson’s favourite painting

The author chooses a work that explores the tyranny of power

The legacy

Kate Green lauds Leicestershire farmer Robert Bakewell’s lasting influence on livestock breeding

It’s good to stork

The great white bird — a symbol of rebirth — is experiencing something of a renaissance in Britain, as Jack Watkins reveals

Country Life International

· Russell Higham reveals how Guernsey inspired Victor Hugo and Renoir

· Adam Hay-Nicholls joins in 80th-anniversary Liberation Day celebrations

· Holly Kirkwood shares the top properties for sale

· Emma Hughes gets the scoop on the Channel Island’s delicious ice cream

Interiors

Arabella Youens hails the transformation of a coastal Sussex kitchen and Giles Kime shares bright ideas on subtle lighting

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell highlights the juicy pink picks creating a raspberry ripple in the accessories world

Back from the brink

Jane Powers applauds the remarkable rescue and restoration of the historic 35-acre gardens at Ballynure House in Co Wicklow

Winging it

Mark Cocker hones his senses to take in the magnificent sight and sound of a buzzard in flight

Bring me sunshine

Le Grand Aïoli is Provence on a plate for Tom Parker Bowles, who tucks into a spread rated one of the ‘grandest dishes ever’

Time to join the fan club

The scorching summer weather has ushered in a fresh wave of interest in fashionable fans, as Jack Watkins discovers

Arts & antiques

Clive Hicks-Jenkins tells Carla Passino how he embraced the epic, daunting challenge of illustrating the works of Homer

Heart Deco

A century has passed since the glitz and glamour of the 1920s that was labelled Art Deco. Gavin Plumley investigates its influence

And much more