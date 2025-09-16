Country Life 17 September 2025
Country Life 17 September 2025 looks at the best homes for sale in the Cotswolds, indulges in country kitchens and examines Britain's Roman legacy.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:
When not in Rome
The appeal of the Cotswolds was not lost on the Romans, who made Cirencester their second city. Charles Harris investigates
Interiors
Create that dream culinary haven as Amelia Thorpe shares the latest kitchens and accessories
Property market
Georgian rectories for sale in the Cotswolds are rare as hens’ teeth, but a precious few are now on the market, finds Penny Churchill
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Properties of the week
Arabella Youens seeks out charming cottages and picture-perfect farmhouses looking for new owners in the Cotswolds
Brooching the subject
The brooch is back, declares Mary Miers, as she examines the glittering history of a jewel championed by the late Queen
Franny Moyle’s favourite painting
The author chooses a striking self-portrait showing a brilliant command of light and shade
Country house treasures
John Goodall tells the tragic, long-forgotten tale of Emily Bulwer Lytton that has been uncovered at Knebworth in Hertfordshire
A school transformed
John Martin Robinson charts the intriguing story of Capel House in Gloucestershire, from village school to stylish home
The legacy
Tiffany Daneff hails trailblazing botanical painter Marianne North
Stile and substance
Harry Pearson surveys the array of kissing gates, clapper stiles, steps and ladders that aid our passage across the countryside
Smooth moves
Beckford Silk has been spinning a yarn in the Cotswolds for the past 50 years, finds Ben Lerwill
The good stuff
Accessories of an autumnal hue selected by Amie Elizabeth White
Pick and mix
Mary Keen visits a burgeoning cut-flower business in rural Oxfordshire that is branching out with a pick-your-own area
Of ancient repute
Ian Morton celebrates the great utility and beauty of verbascum
Arts & antiques
Carla Passino profiles Conrad Martens, the talented artist lucky enough to join Darwin’s ‘jolly cruize’ aboard the Beagle
The theatre that released a queen
Henrietta Bredin explores the influential role played by Marie Antoinette in the 18th-century renaissance of French opera
Escape to the country
Michael Billington hails a new play dealing with the pitfalls and politics affecting rural life
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
Helene Kröller-Müller: The woman who made van Gogh
After a life-threatening illness spurred Helene Kröller-Müller to make plans for a museum, she bought modern art voraciously, forming an extraordinary collection that shaped the early-20th-century perception of Vincent van Gogh
-
A 500-year-old cottage in West Sussex that's as beautiful as you could ever hope to see, with a pool ringed by flowers, stables and a croquet lawn
James Fisher was in need of some balm for the soul when he came across Woodshill House.