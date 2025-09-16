Country Life 17 September 2025

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

When not in Rome

The appeal of the Cotswolds was not lost on the Romans, who made Cirencester their second city. Charles Harris investigates

Interiors

Create that dream culinary haven as Amelia Thorpe shares the latest kitchens and accessories

Property market

Georgian rectories for sale in the Cotswolds are rare as hens’ teeth, but a precious few are now on the market, finds Penny Churchill

Properties of the week

Arabella Youens seeks out charming cottages and picture-perfect farmhouses looking for new owners in the Cotswolds

Brooching the subject

The brooch is back, declares Mary Miers, as she examines the glittering history of a jewel championed by the late Queen

Franny Moyle’s favourite painting

The author chooses a striking self-portrait showing a brilliant command of light and shade

Country house treasures

John Goodall tells the tragic, long-forgotten tale of Emily Bulwer Lytton that has been uncovered at Knebworth in Hertfordshire

A school transformed

John Martin Robinson charts the intriguing story of Capel House in Gloucestershire, from village school to stylish home

The legacy

Tiffany Daneff hails trailblazing botanical painter Marianne North

Stile and substance

Harry Pearson surveys the array of kissing gates, clapper stiles, steps and ladders that aid our passage across the countryside

Smooth moves

Beckford Silk has been spinning a yarn in the Cotswolds for the past 50 years, finds Ben Lerwill

The good stuff

Accessories of an autumnal hue selected by Amie Elizabeth White

Pick and mix

Mary Keen visits a burgeoning cut-flower business in rural Oxfordshire that is branching out with a pick-your-own area

Of ancient repute

Ian Morton celebrates the great utility and beauty of verbascum

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino profiles Conrad Martens, the talented artist lucky enough to join Darwin’s ‘jolly cruize’ aboard the Beagle

The theatre that released a queen

Henrietta Bredin explores the influential role played by Marie Antoinette in the 18th-century renaissance of French opera

Escape to the country

Michael Billington hails a new play dealing with the pitfalls and politics affecting rural life