Country Life 8 October 2025

Country Life 8 October 2025 debates the importance of 'stuff', marvels at seeds and meets the people saving newts and lobsters.

Cover of Country Life 8 October 2025
The cover of Country Life 8 October 2025, featuring Rita Konig's home in London, photographed by Simon Brown.
(Image credit: Country Life / Future)
Country Life's avatar
By
published
in News

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

The legacy

As the Vincent Wildlife Trust turns 50, Kate Green salutes its founder, the Hon Vincent Weir

Grow getters

Seeds are miracles in all shapes and sizes, from the miniscule foxglove to the massive coco-de-mer, discovers John Lewis-Stempel

Spreads from Country Life 8 October 2025

(Image credit: Country Life)

A perfect storm

It’s time to embrace a revival of eclecticism, as leading interior designers Chester Jones and Kit Kemp tell Arabella Youens

The goddess of small things

Giles Kime salutes the stellar transatlantic career of Rita Konig, a designer whose work is a celebration of stuff

Spreads from Country Life 8 October 2025

(Image credit: Country Life)

The beauty of the brush

The warmth of a watercolour will always trump technology when it comes to imagining a design scheme, finds Arabella Youens

Bringing craft to life

Giles Kime learns that traditional arts and crafts are alive and well at the Snowdon Summer School in Gloucestershire

New moods for a new season

Amelia Thorpe presents her pick of the latest in lighting, furniture and accessories

Shelf indulgence

Arabella Youens and Giles Kime cast their eyes over new books in the world of craft and design

Claws for thought

Oliver Berry investigates efforts to revive the fortunes of the lobster when he visits the National Hatchery in Cornwall

Spreads from Country Life 8 October 2025

(Image credit: Country Life)

Sandrine Zhang Ferron’s favourite painting

The Vinterior CEO reflects on the mystery of a Surrealist work

Country-house treasures

One remarkable document tells the story of 32 generations at Broughton Hall in North Yorkshire, finds John Goodall

Roman holiday

In the second of two articles, John Goodall examines the inspiration for West Wycombe Park in Buckinghamshire

Spreads from Country Life 8 October 2025

(Image credit: Country Life)

Vested interest

Is there any item of clothing more quintessentially English than the waistcoat, asks Simon Mills

The garden for all seasons

Charles Quest-Ritson unearths year-round delight in the private Worcestershire garden of the plant breeder John Massey

When in Rome

A good carbonara is all about timing for Tom Parker Bowles

The good stuff

Amie Elizabeth White is going wild for luxurious animal prints

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino talks to Tim Knox of the Royal Collection about regal taste in the 20th-century

Sphinx outside the box

Michael Hall examines how ancient Egypt influenced our culture, from architecture and art to crockery and clocks

And much more

Country Life
Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.

Latest