Country Life 8 October 2025

The legacy

As the Vincent Wildlife Trust turns 50, Kate Green salutes its founder, the Hon Vincent Weir

Grow getters

Seeds are miracles in all shapes and sizes, from the miniscule foxglove to the massive coco-de-mer, discovers John Lewis-Stempel

A perfect storm

It’s time to embrace a revival of eclecticism, as leading interior designers Chester Jones and Kit Kemp tell Arabella Youens

The goddess of small things

Giles Kime salutes the stellar transatlantic career of Rita Konig, a designer whose work is a celebration of stuff

The beauty of the brush

The warmth of a watercolour will always trump technology when it comes to imagining a design scheme, finds Arabella Youens

Bringing craft to life

Giles Kime learns that traditional arts and crafts are alive and well at the Snowdon Summer School in Gloucestershire

New moods for a new season

Amelia Thorpe presents her pick of the latest in lighting, furniture and accessories

Shelf indulgence

Arabella Youens and Giles Kime cast their eyes over new books in the world of craft and design

Claws for thought

Oliver Berry investigates efforts to revive the fortunes of the lobster when he visits the National Hatchery in Cornwall

Sandrine Zhang Ferron’s favourite painting

The Vinterior CEO reflects on the mystery of a Surrealist work

Country-house treasures

One remarkable document tells the story of 32 generations at Broughton Hall in North Yorkshire, finds John Goodall

Roman holiday

In the second of two articles, John Goodall examines the inspiration for West Wycombe Park in Buckinghamshire

Vested interest

Is there any item of clothing more quintessentially English than the waistcoat, asks Simon Mills

The garden for all seasons

Charles Quest-Ritson unearths year-round delight in the private Worcestershire garden of the plant breeder John Massey

When in Rome

A good carbonara is all about timing for Tom Parker Bowles

The good stuff

Amie Elizabeth White is going wild for luxurious animal prints

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino talks to Tim Knox of the Royal Collection about regal taste in the 20th-century

Sphinx outside the box

Michael Hall examines how ancient Egypt influenced our culture, from architecture and art to crockery and clocks

And much more