Country Life 8 October 2025
Country Life 8 October 2025 debates the importance of 'stuff', marvels at seeds and meets the people saving newts and lobsters.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:
The legacy
As the Vincent Wildlife Trust turns 50, Kate Green salutes its founder, the Hon Vincent Weir
Grow getters
Seeds are miracles in all shapes and sizes, from the miniscule foxglove to the massive coco-de-mer, discovers John Lewis-Stempel
A perfect storm
It’s time to embrace a revival of eclecticism, as leading interior designers Chester Jones and Kit Kemp tell Arabella Youens
The goddess of small things
Giles Kime salutes the stellar transatlantic career of Rita Konig, a designer whose work is a celebration of stuff
The beauty of the brush
The warmth of a watercolour will always trump technology when it comes to imagining a design scheme, finds Arabella Youens
Bringing craft to life
Giles Kime learns that traditional arts and crafts are alive and well at the Snowdon Summer School in Gloucestershire
New moods for a new season
Amelia Thorpe presents her pick of the latest in lighting, furniture and accessories
Shelf indulgence
Arabella Youens and Giles Kime cast their eyes over new books in the world of craft and design
Claws for thought
Oliver Berry investigates efforts to revive the fortunes of the lobster when he visits the National Hatchery in Cornwall
Sandrine Zhang Ferron’s favourite painting
The Vinterior CEO reflects on the mystery of a Surrealist work
Country-house treasures
One remarkable document tells the story of 32 generations at Broughton Hall in North Yorkshire, finds John Goodall
Roman holiday
In the second of two articles, John Goodall examines the inspiration for West Wycombe Park in Buckinghamshire
Vested interest
Is there any item of clothing more quintessentially English than the waistcoat, asks Simon Mills
The garden for all seasons
Charles Quest-Ritson unearths year-round delight in the private Worcestershire garden of the plant breeder John Massey
When in Rome
A good carbonara is all about timing for Tom Parker Bowles
The good stuff
Amie Elizabeth White is going wild for luxurious animal prints
Arts & antiques
Carla Passino talks to Tim Knox of the Royal Collection about regal taste in the 20th-century
Sphinx outside the box
Michael Hall examines how ancient Egypt influenced our culture, from architecture and art to crockery and clocks
And much more
