Country Life February 4, 2026

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

Country-house treasure

A fallen ceiling pendant tells the tale of the remarkable rescue of Chillingham Castle in Northumberland, finds John Goodall

Chemistry? Set…

Deborah Nicholls-Lee uncovers chemical warfare in the animal kingdom, from the bombardier beetle’s noxious gas to the sea hare’s purple-ink ‘smokescreen’

Try and try again

Tom Howells tackles the rugby shirt’s amazing transformation from mud-spattered sports kit to 21st-century sartorial staple

Luxury

Amie Elizabeth White eyes elegant office essentials and reveals the inspiring styles in season at Men’s Fashion Week

Is this England’s year?

An 11-match winning run has the Twickenham faithful dreaming of Grand Slam glory. Owain Jones looks ahead to the Six Nations

A rock-solid legacy

George Plumptre explores Penns in the Rocks in East Sussex — a garden that was 140 million years in the making

Travel

Rosie Paterson unpacks all the latest travel news and explores Canada’s last great wilderness, Emma Love rounds up the newcomers of 2026, Country life writers check into the world’s best hotels, Rupert Uloth experiences the magic of Madagascar, Teresa Levonian Cole climbs aboard the Orient Express and Pamela Goodman enjoys an educational excursion

Veronica Henry’s favourite painting

The novelist chooses a work that evokes nostalgia and anticipation

A house to dote on

In the first of two articles, Jeremy Musson charts the remarkable evolution of historic Ampthill Park House in Bedfordshire

The legacy

Where would we be without Harry Beck’s peerless 1930s map of the London Under-ground, asks Octavia Pollock

Winging it

Mark Cocker sheds light on the short-eared owl, a breed apart that eschews darkness in favour of hunting in broad daylight

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe trips the lights fantastic with a selection of the latest designs and accessories sure to brighten up the home

London Life

Will Hosie paints the town red, yellow and blue and unearths the real story about the Cheapside Hoard, plus our writers have all you need to know this month

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino investigates the seeds of cultural exchange between Britain and China

For all the tree on China

Lucien de Guise examines how our love of Far Eastern motifs led to the 19th-century creation of Coalport’s Indian Tree ware