Hedgehogs, elephants and what is 'chromophobia'? Quiz of the Day, 25 February 2025
Have a go at our Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
The Country Life quiz runs daily at 5pm.
Missed a day? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
Equestrian excellence in the rolling Kent landscape
Broomsleigh Park is a seven-bedroom delight, with 18 acres of gardens, that has just undergone an extensive restoration.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Simon Jenkins: 1,000 miles of giant pylons 'would be the most intrusive invasion of the nation’s rural landscape since the Second World War'
The Government’s plan to cover the countryside in ugly pylons with seemingly no regard for aesthetics must be vigorously challenged
By Simon Jenkins Published
-
Quiz of the Day: Four Weddings opening words, black squirrels and 'thundersnow'
Have a go at our Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
By Toby Keel Published
-
The world's hairiest animal, Saturday Night Fever and winning the lottery twice: Country Life Quiz of the Day 21 February 2025
Have a stab at our Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
By Toby Keel Published
-
The real name of a 'ghost' rainbow, the first ever omnishambles, and golf on the moon: Country Life Quiz of the Day 20 February 2025
Some real brainteasers for you in our Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
By Toby Keel Published
-
Guess the country house price, David Stirling and the King without a moustache: Country Life Quiz of the Day 19 February 2025
Have a go at Wednesday's Quiz of the Day. Good luck!
By Toby Keel Published
-
Name that dog, England's highest mountain and eight more questions: Country Life Quiz of the Day 18 February 2025
Test your skills, knowledge, and ability to take wild guesses based on scant evidence in Tuesday's Quiz of the Day.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Country Life 12 February 2025
Country Life 12 February 2025 looks at fine art, garden rooms and how animals fall in love.
By Country Life Published
-
Churchill's birthplace, Monet's London home and more in the Country Life Quiz of the Day
Try your luck at Monday's quiz of the day.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The assassin who shot the assassin, Japan's naked festival and all the money in the world: Country Life Quiz of the Day
By Toby Keel Published