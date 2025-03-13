The fate of the last wolf in Britain? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 13, 2025

Our daily quiz tests your gut instinct, powers of deduction and downright luck. Unless you happen to know all the answers for sure.

wolf moon
Wolves were at the top of the food chain in Britain until they were hunted to extinction.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Toby Keel's avatar
By
published
in News

The Country Life quiz runs daily at 4pm.

Missed a day? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

strutt parker logo quiz

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸