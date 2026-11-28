As so often, it was the ancient Greeks who first settled the matter. In the 5th century BC, the philosopher Anaxagoras conclusively determined that moonlight is reflected sunlight. This realisation helped to reinforce the character of the moon as a symbol. Presiding over the night and waxing and waning through the course of a month, it was thought of as the sister of the sun, mutable and feminine, whereas the sun was conceived of as an unchanging masculine force of Nature.

Moonlight, which seems blue or silver to human eyes, had an important practical value in the centuries before large-scale artificial light, as it allowed work to continue after sunset, but it was also perceived to have powerful mystical or supernatural qualities. The word ‘lunatic’ is derived from the Latin word for the moon, luna, and the full moon was believed to give birth to ghosts and spirits, as well as werewolves. The potency of the moon’s symbolic meanings may help explain why it took so long for artists to show any interest in depicting it with astronomical accuracy. The first to do so was Jan van Eyck (about 1390–1441), who, using only his unaided eye — telescopes would not be invented for another two centuries — portrayed with great delicacy the chiaroscuro created by the plains and highlands on the moon’s surface. He was able to do this because of his innovative handling of oil paint, which allows a much more nuanced depiction of light effects than is possible in tempera or fresco.

Although artists had often captured striking effects of light at nighttime, it was not until the early 17th century that they moved on from the dramatic contrast of darkness with firelight or the radiance of supernatural beings, such as angels, and began to exploit the potential of oil paint to depict the subtle qualities of moonlight. As it is surprising that it took them so long, it is tempting to associate this innovation with the burgeoning of scientific astronomy that began in about 1600.

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Northern lights

'Park Row, Leeds' by Atkinson Grimshaw (1882)

By far the most famous British artist specialising in moonlit landscapes was Atkinson Grimshaw (1836–93). His immensely popular night scenes, often set in and around his native Leeds, most often show rural lanes and suburban streets bathed in a mysterious silvery moonlight that is contrasted with the warm glow from the windows of houses.

Whereas avant-garde artists such as Édouard Manet or James McNeill Whistler relished the way that moonlight dissolves forms, Grimshaw painted nocturnal scenery and buildings with almost photographic accuracy of detail (he made considerable use of photography for his later paintings). To a modern viewer, this gives his works a hallucinatory quality, like the memory of a dream.

Painted in 1882, this view of Park Row in Leeds (above) — the heart of the city’s commercial district — employs many of Grimshaw’s tricks, such as setting the scene after rain so that the moonlight is reflected off the wet cobbles. The painting was commissioned by the directors of Beckett’s Bank, whose Gothic headquarters, designed by George Gilbert Scott in 1863, are prominently shown on the right. The painting is also valuable as a historical record, because almost all the buildings it depicts were demolished in the 1960s.

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Shoot for the moon

(Image credit: © Iberfoto / Bridgeman Images)

'Flight into Egypt' by Adam Elsheimer (about 1609)

By 1609, when the German artist Adam Elsheimer (1587–1610) painted Flight into Egypt, nocturnal scenes had a long history in art, but he was the first to depict the night sky in accurate detail. He was working in Rome at a time of major breakthroughs in astronomy: it had only recently been suggested that the Milky Way was composed of innumerable individual stars, as Elsheimer shows it in this painting.

At the same time as he was painting the moon and its reflection in a lake, Galileo was using a telescope to make the first detailed studies of the satellite’s surface, which he published in 1610. Yet, Elsheimer’s purpose was not primarily scientific: in this scene from the life of Christ, the moon and stars retain their ancient function as symbols of the Virgin Mary.

After his premature death, the painting was acquired by the Dutch artist Hendrick Goudt, who took it to Utrecht, where it was copied in an engraving. Artists were deeply impressed by Elsheimer’s subtle depiction of moonlight, a subject that became so popular that several later painters specialised in moonlit landscapes, such as Aert van der Neer (about 1603–77) in the Netherlands and Abraham Pether (1756–1812) in England.

Salve for the soul

(Image credit: Bridgeman Images)

'Cornfield by moonlight' by Samuel Palmer (about 1830)

Probably painted about four years after Samuel Palmer (1805–81) had moved to Shoreham in Kent, Cornfield by moonlight was not intended to be a literal view of the rural landscape. Its visionary quality depends on its radiant depiction of moonlight glittering over the sheaves of wheat — light that seems much stronger than a sickle moon could in reality have given. Perhaps guided by the evening star, a man, wearing a broad-brimmed hat and smock, with a dog by his side, carries a staff as if he were a pilgrim, a hint of the spiritual meaning with which Palmer invested his landscapes.

The artist may also have intended to evoke the atmosphere of the classical pastoral poetry he loved: he made his own translation of the Georgics by the Roman poet Virgil, poems about the rural world that he thought ‘possessed such a mystic and dreamy glimmer as penetrates and kindles the inmost soul, and gives complete and unreserved delight, unlike the gaudy daylight of this world’. The words apply equally well to Cornfield by moonlight.

Giving up the ghost

(Image credit: Met Museum/ Fair Use)

'Moonlight, Strandgade 30' by Vilhelm Hammershøi (1900–06)

Although the Danish artist Vilhelm Hammer-shøi (1864–1916) travelled widely — he particularly liked London, because its foggy streets suited his taste for monochromatic, empty spaces — his best-known works were painted in his apartment in his native Copenhagen. Sparsely furnished and rarely showing more than a single figure, often with their back turned, they have a highly distinctive austere, otherworldly quality.

This is especially true of this view of the apartment at night, painted in about 1900–06. The only light is from the moon, which is evoked to magical effect in tones of grey and lavender. Although this is one of a sequence of paintings showing the same interior in the morning, afternoon and after dark, and so Hammershøi may not have intended it to appear eerie, there is something unsettling about the room’s moonlit emptiness, as if someone, or something, is about to materialise — a reminder perhaps that Hammershøi’s career coincided with the great age of the ghost story.

Fishing expedition

(Image credit: © Photo Josse / Bridgeman Images)

'Moonlight on the port of Boulogne' by Édouard Manet (1869)

In the 1860s, Manet spent several holidays in Boulogne, staying at the Hôtel Folkestone, which overlooked the harbour. He painted a number of seascapes in the northern French town, of which this is the only one set at night. The painting is in part a tribute to moonlit landscapes by the 17th-century Dutch artists he admired, such as van der Neer — Manet owned an example of his work.

Although the painting shows the routine business of the harbour — a fishing boat has just returned and a group of women in traditional costumes is waiting to welcome the men and help take in the catch — Manet’s virtuoso handling of the white moonlight and dark shadows gives it an unearthly quality. For many years, it was uncertain when exactly he had made the painting, but research into lunar phases and other evidence has demonstrated that, although the work seems to possess an Impressionist looseness, it in fact accurately depicts the night sky as it would have appeared at about midnight on August 3/4, 1868. Manet probably sketched the painting in his hotel room that night and finished the canvas on his return to his studio in Paris.

Heart to art

(Image credit: The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles)

'Taddeo drawing by moonlight' by Federico Zuccaro (about 1595)

In about 1595, the Italian artist Federico Zuccaro (about 1541–1609) made a remarkable set of drawings illustrating the life of his older brother Taddeo (1529–66). They show Taddeo from boyhood to the age of 18, when he first won public recognition as a painter.

Perhaps intended to encourage struggling young artists, the drawings (probably designs for frescos) show Taddeo overcoming the hardships of life as a pupil in an artist’s studio in Rome. According to Federico, Taddeo was worked so hard that he had no time to make drawings during the day and was so poor that he could not afford oil for a lamp to draw at night. As a result, he used to sketch by moonlight.

Federico affectionately depicts his brother half dressed and wearing only one slipper, having leapt out of bed (under which a chamber pot is visible), so eager is he to make use of the light of the moon on a clear night. Through the window can be seen the skyline of Rome. Taddeo rests his drawing on a piece of broken board. It seems that he could not afford much paper either, as the window shutters are covered in his drawings.

The sound of music

(Image credit: Christie\'s Images / Bridgeman Images)

'Fujiwara no Yasumasa playing the flute by moonlight' by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi, 1883

In one of the most famous woodblock colour prints made in 19th-century Japan, Tsukioka Yoshitoshi (1839–92) helped set a new fashion for scenes from Japanese history and mythology. This triptych print depicts Fujiwara no Yasumasa (958–1036), a celebrated courtier, poet and musician, walking along a road over a desolate moor at night and playing his flute.

In the story, a brigand, Hakamadare, followed him through the tall grass, intent on stealing his clothes, but just as he was about to make his attack, he was overcome by the sight of the poet’s unruffled calm and the sound of his music. Yasumasa took the thief home and gave him a new set of robes. At the time the print was made, this tale was the subject of a popular Kabuki drama.

Yoshitoshi’s subtle depiction of the nocturnal landscape, bathed in cool moonlight, is a technical tour-de-force. The pampas grass — a symbol of autumn in Japanese art — confirms the evidence of the harvest moon that the scene is set at the September equinox.

The rest is politics

(Image credit: Juan Trujillo/ Met Museum/ Fair Use)

'Two men contemplating the moon' by Caspar David Friedrich (about 1825–30)

Because of its prominence in mythology and symbolism, as well as its inherent beauty, the moon had a strong appeal to Romantic artists. In this poetic landscape, the German painter Caspar David Friedrich (1774–1840) depicts himself in a wooded landscape gazing at the moon as a young colleague, the artist August Heinrich, leans on his shoulder.

The painting evokes calm feelings of nighttime contemplation that are mirrored in other works of art of this period: in 1814, the Irish composer John Field wrote the first nocturnes for piano, a form of music that was made famous by Frédéric Chopin from 1827 onwards. Yet, when Friedrich was asked about the meaning of the moonlit painting, he enigmatically said that the men depicted were ‘plotting’. The scene may, therefore, be a reflection on the condition of Germany at a time of great upheaval, when Friedrich’s liberal ideals were being repressed. In that case, the dead tree to the right probably stands for the old political order and the evergreen to the left is the future, lit by the moon, the ancient symbol of hope.

This feature originally appeared in the November 4, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe .