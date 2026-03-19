Why was Brown nicknamed Capability? It wasn’t simply because he was capable — although he undoubtedly was — but because he could see the ‘great capabilities’ of the landscapes of his clients, including George III.

By the height of his success in the 1770s, Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown (1716–83) was known to all by his moniker, hardly surprising given the breadth of his reach — he worked on more than 200 projects across England and Wales — with a never-ceasing demand from landowners who wanted him to cast his magic on their estates. Stowe in Buckinghamshire, Hampton Court in south-west London, Chatsworth in Derbyshire, Blenheim in Oxfordshire — ‘Immortal Brown’ worked on them all.

In the words of an anonymous poetic epistle of 1767 to Charles, Lord Viscount Irwin, he transformed the ordinary into: ‘Sweet waving hills, with woods and verdure crown’d/And winding vales, where murmuring streams resound.’

Nathaniel Dance-Holland's 1773 portrait of Lancelot 'Capability' Brown. (Image credit: Alamy)

This genius of landscape design was also a clever businessman: after a ride through the estate in question, he was quick to identify what needed to be done to deliver perfection — clearing woods, creating lakes and planting or transplanting trees. This vision was then efficiently enacted using his own workers and, sometimes, those of his clients.

Born in Northumberland, his background was modest. His father, a farmer, died when he was four years old. Early details are sketchy: the local school; apprenticeship to the head gardener at Kirkharle in Northumberland. In 1741, he was taken on by Lord Cobham at Stowe, where he followed in the steps of Charles Bridgeman and William Kent.

The 1750s brought many important commissions: Burghley in Lincolnshire (where a cross-country feature at the annual horse trials is still known as Capability’s Cutting), Longleat in Wiltshire and Wrest Park in Bedfordshire among them.

Capability Brown recalled that his work on the grounds of Burghley House, Lincolnshire, was ‘25 years of pleasure’. (Image credit: Bridgeman Images)

Word spread and, in 1764, came his appointment as Royal Gardener and the move to Hampton Court.

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Brown could hardly have picked a more convenient moment in history: the country was growing richer as a result of the Industrial Revolution, as Enclosure increased the acreages of many landowners. There was the land, the money and the desire to show off both.

Most remarkable perhaps is that his legacy still stands all around us — more than 170 of his gardens are thought to survive.