Celebrating the superwomen who've shaped the world of design

At this event, interior designers Rigby, as well as rug specialist Jennifer Manners and Charlie Porter, founder of Tat London, chose female figures whose careers and work they found inspiring. Those discussed included Eileen Gray, Dorothy Draper, Charlotte Perriand and Gretchen Andersen. All had shown faith in their own instincts to innovate across many design areas — often at a time when it was rare for women to establish their own businesses. Hosted by Hector Finch at the showroom of his eponymous luxury lighting brand, it took place on the first morning of London Design Week, which this year saw the unveiling of The Design Emporium Collective on Fifth, a new resource for visitors offering a range of furniture, fabrics, wallpaper and accessories.

The Hector Finch showroom 301, Design Centre East, Lots Road, London SW10 0XF — 020–7731 8886, www.hectorfinch.com