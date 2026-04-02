What do you get when you cross classic English country house style with a French château kitchen?
The layout of this French château kitchen was influenced by English country-house style.
in Features
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Set in the heart of Burgundy, with origins dating back to the 12th century, this historic château has recently been revitalised by its new owners.
‘They wanted to give the property a new lease of life,’ explains Rémi Fiacchetti of Neptune Paris, who was commissioned to create the new kitchen.