What do you get when you cross classic English country house style with a French château kitchen?

The layout of this French château kitchen was influenced by English country-house style.

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English-style kitchen in a French chateau
(Image credit: Benjamin Edwards for Neptune)

Set in the heart of Burgundy, with origins dating back to the 12th century, this historic château has recently been revitalised by its new owners.

‘They wanted to give the property a new lease of life,’ explains Rémi Fiacchetti of Neptune Paris, who was commissioned to create the new kitchen.

Chateau de Corbelin kitchen

(Image credit: Benjamin Edwards for Neptune)