Country Life’s top 10 interiors stories of 2022

Magnificent kitchens, effortlessly charming living spaces, clever ideas and warnings from those who've been through it all make our list.
Open fires v wood-burning stoves: The grate debate
We can only thank you all for forgiving our sub-editor’s Dad-joke-level pun in the title of this article — the list of pros-and-cons put together by Arabella Youens is fantastically helpful… and the information on just how efficient log-burners are compared to open fires is eye-opening.
Six things you need to know before painting a room off-white — and five beautiful tints to consider
Some of the best designers in the business spoke to Amelia Thorpe for this article right at the end of 2021 on the ‘sea of confusing choices’ that greet anyone trying to keep things neutral.
The Country Life Top 100 architects, interior designers, craftsmen, builders and garden designers in Britain
Our top 100 list has now been going for half a decade, and is the absolute best starting point for anyone considering doing serious work to a country house.
At home with Cath Kidston: Inside the designer’s gorgeous country home
Our interiors guru Giles Kime has known designer Cath Kidston for decades. Back in April she invited him to take a look inside her Grade-II listed Cotswolds home.
“
The transformation of an old Cotswolds farmhouse into a beautiful eight-bedroom house
Rosanna Bossom’s work at Manor Farmhouse in Conderton, Worcestershire, came under the microscope in February.
“
Seven beautiful new looks in kitchens, from classic cabinetry to 80s revival
New, old, retro… the appetite we have for reinventing our kitchens knows no limits, and this round-up of some of the cleverest new ideas in the area clearly struck a chord.
10 things I wish I’d known about doing up old houses before I started, by Country Life’s interiors guru Giles Kime
In November, Country Life’s executive editor and resident interiors expert Giles Kime shared the lessons he’s learnt from the experience of dragging a succession of houses into the 21st-century. It’s fascinating — especially his views on following trends, or rather not following them.
The interior trends of 2022
‘’Maximalism is here to stay — minimalists would be advised to emigrate,’ warned Giles right at the start of the year.
Nine of the best potting sheds
Shed life has been one of the big lifestyle trends since the Pandemic, and this round-up included some truly lovely garden buildings.
A country kitchen in Berkshire that proves a small kitchen can be bright, light and beautiful
You don’t need hundreds of square feet to make a really lovely country kitchen, as Sophie Eadie and Fi Crole showed with this design in Berkshire.
See Country Life’s top 10s of 2022