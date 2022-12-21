Country Life’s top 10 interiors stories of 2022

Magnificent kitchens, effortlessly charming living spaces, clever ideas and warnings from those who've been through it all make our list.

We can only thank you all for forgiving our sub-editor’s Dad-joke-level pun in the title of this article — the list of pros-and-cons put together by Arabella Youens is fantastically helpful… and the information on just how efficient log-burners are compared to open fires is eye-opening.

Read the full article.

Some of the best designers in the business spoke to Amelia Thorpe for this article right at the end of 2021 on the ‘sea of confusing choices’ that greet anyone trying to keep things neutral.

Read the full article.

Our top 100 list has now been going for half a decade, and is the absolute best starting point for anyone considering doing serious work to a country house.

Read the full article.

Our interiors guru Giles Kime has known designer Cath Kidston for decades. Back in April she invited him to take a look inside her Grade-II listed Cotswolds home.

Read the full article.

“

Rosanna Bossom’s work at Manor Farmhouse in Conderton, Worcestershire, came under the microscope in February.

Read the full article.

“

New, old, retro… the appetite we have for reinventing our kitchens knows no limits, and this round-up of some of the cleverest new ideas in the area clearly struck a chord.

Read the full article.

In November, Country Life’s executive editor and resident interiors expert Giles Kime shared the lessons he’s learnt from the experience of dragging a succession of houses into the 21st-century. It’s fascinating — especially his views on following trends, or rather not following them.

Read the full article.

‘’Maximalism is here to stay — minimalists would be advised to emigrate,’ warned Giles right at the start of the year.

Read the full article.

Shed life has been one of the big lifestyle trends since the Pandemic, and this round-up included some truly lovely garden buildings.

Read the full article.

You don’t need hundreds of square feet to make a really lovely country kitchen, as Sophie Eadie and Fi Crole showed with this design in Berkshire.

Read the full article.