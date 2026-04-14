A brush with greatness: If you only buy one hairbrush, make it this one

Brushing hair is a time-honoured ritual (Julius Caesar combed his locks forward to make his hair look thicker and the Victorians swore by ‘100 strokes nightly’). Kent Brushes have been providing the wherewithal for nearly 250 years.

Ebony, beechwood or satinwood is billeted (cut from raw timber), shaped and sanded by hand before holes are drilled and bristles manually threaded with wire. Wood is chosen for its quality and grain; fine boar hair helps distribute natural oils and promotes shine. These processes are used ‘not out of nostalgia, but because we believe in the artistry of manufacturing, transforming raw materials into dependable, long-lasting tools,’ says Zoe Cosby, whose family acquired the company in 1932.