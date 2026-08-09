'Her "wellness ecosystem" more resembles a members' club than pet care': Five ways to spoil your dogs with ultimate luxury

It might sound mad — barkingly so to some — but, according to current estimations, the UK’s luxury dog market is valued at nearly £10 billion. Like an eager beagle on a fully extended lead, our penchant for premium pampering for our pooches reaches far and wide, from buying them designer items and bespoke toys to hi-tech lifestyle gadgets and gourmet food. The wag treatment doesn’t stop there, either; owners are increasingly subscribing to services such as holistically centred wellness clubs, tailored veterinary care and private-jet travel for their canine companions to enjoy. Sit, stay and come… to meet some of the top dogs who have successfully unleashed their luxury pet brands.

Understanding the emotional side of dogs, as well as their physical needs, is a key ethos at Woofwolds. (Image credit: Woofwolds Wellness Club)

‘“Would we want this for our own dogs?” If the answer isn’t yes, we don’t do it’

Amy Williams, Woofwolds Wellness Club

‘My own dogs, Beethoven and Bernard, inspired the philosophy behind Woofwolds. They’ve taught me that dogs thrive when they’re properly understood — not only exercised, but mentally stimulated, emotionally secure and included in everyday life,’ explains Amy Williams, founder of Woofwolds Wellness Club in the Cotswolds. ‘Lots of the decisions we make at Woofwolds come back to one question: “Would we want this for our own dogs?” If the answer isn’t yes, we don’t do it.’

Williams founded her business driven by her belief that dog care needed to evolve from a fragmented, functional industry. ‘We felt there was an opportunity to create something far more holistic and could see a huge cultural shift happening globally. Luxury dog care was becoming part of modern hospitality and wellness culture. Dogs are increasingly recognised as full family members, not an afterthought.’

She has created a ‘trusted, accredited wellness ecosystem’ for dogs that more resembles a members’ club than conventional pet care. It offers structured socialisation, enrichment, training, wellbeing and professional care all under one philosophy. ‘We’ve built Woofwolds to operate at a very high standard, partnering with exceptional trainers, wellness professionals and brands, so that every part of the experience feels best in class. Clients really value the level of detail and thoughtfulness behind the experience, from our Pawgress reports and carefully curated social groups to wellness-led experiences and professional handling.

‘One of the things clients consistently tell us is that they can genuinely see the “Woofwolds difference” — their dogs aren’t only coming home exercised, they’re calmer, more settled, more confident and better behaved because there’s consistency in everything we do.’

‘When the breeder said, “that one’s a right little madam”, I knew she was the one’

Pizza The Queen may be a rascal, but she is the light of George Garrod's life, not to mention 440,000 social-media feeds. (Image credit: George Garrod)

George Garrod and Pizza The Queen

‘I fell in love with Pizza the first time we met in 2018,’ George Garrod says of his dachshund, known as Pizza The Queen or Boo to their 440,000 followers on Instagram and similar number on TikTok. ‘She was bold among her siblings and, when the breeder said “that one’s a right little madam”, I knew she was the one. She’s got so much aura it’s palpable. With both dogs and humans, she owns the room and knows it.’

Garrod decided to find an audience ‘that appreciated Pizza’s regal ways’ via a social-media presence. What was initially a hobby quickly gathered momentum as well as followers and, after wrestling with feelings regarding being part of the influencer world, he decided to commit to it. One motivation was his diagnosis of bipolar disorder in 2025, finding that getting out of the house helped his mental health and benefited Pizza, too, by keeping her fit and stimulated.

‘It’s a self-care thing. If I don’t look after myself, I can’t look after or be there for Pizza. I get overwhelmed with tasks and events especially. I thrive in a routine and when we’re busy and travelling around, it’s hard to maintain it. Sometimes, I just don’t feel up to talking to people and I get anxious about that. However, Pizza is an amazing com-panion and, when we film outside, my phone never leaves my pocket. It’s a time when I’m really present and I love that.’

In Garrod’s opinion, the dachshund ‘is the best and worst breed in one. They are ridiculous, needy and devious one second, then loving, loyal and adorable the next. Pizza has even learnt to unlock the council’s food-waste bin. I think she regrets eating seven olives to this day. She’s an absolute rascal, but she’s given me everything’.

‘I’m so grateful these little dogs led me to trade my 4-inch heels and City career for wellies and waterproofs’

Best seat in the house: dogs lucky enough to curl up on beds and rugs from Charley Chau will be sure of a good night's sleep. (Image credit: Charley Chau)

Christine Chau, Charley Chau

‘A dog that sleeps well feels well physically and in temperament, too. At their core, our beds are designed to deliver sublime comfort and that’s at the heart of what we do,’ enthuses Christine Chau, creative director and chief product designer at Charley Chau.

Co-founding the brand with her sister, Jenny, was a complete accident. In 2010, she decided to make a dog bed because she couldn’t find one ‘that was truly comfortable, looked beautiful and survived the first wash’. The pair sat down and hand sewed a couple of Snuggle Beds for Christine’s Italian greyhounds, Charley and Anna. After posting a photograph on social media, they were flooded with messages from friends asking whether they’d create beds for their dogs, too. ‘I found some brilliant soft-furnishings sewing teams to make my designs exactly to my specifications and that was the beginning of Charley Chau.’

What started as a hobby soon prompted the sisters to walk away from corporate careers. Now, with customers in more than 60 countries, it was a step worth taking. What matters most to Christine, however, is the community it has garnered. ‘When Charley passed away suddenly, the hundreds of personal messages I received from customers meant more than I can say. It’s those connections that have had the biggest impact above everything else.’

There was no question that Christine would own anything other than an Italian greyhound: ‘Elegant, quirky and far too clever for their own good, I love their giddy, nutty personalities. What I didn’t anticipate was that they would turn me into a certified crazy dog lady to the point where I’m now a Kennel Club-approved judge. I’m so grateful that these little dogs led me to trade my 4-inch heels and City career for wellies and waterproofs. I couldn’t imagine life without an Italian greyhound keeping me on my toes.’

‘The wellbeing of the animals in our care always comes before profit or convenience’

Waiter! The dog-friendly café run by Love My Human in Chelsea, London, puts canine tastebuds at the heart of the kitchen. (Image credit: Love My Human)

Jenny Matthews, Love My Human

When Jenny Matthews, director and founder of lifestyle empire Love My Human, first became a dog owner to her Tibetan terriers Alfie and Belle in 2013, she found it difficult to find any services, accessories, grooming products or food that she felt were anything more than satisfactory. ‘I knew there had to be many like-minded dog parents who wanted something better for their pets, too, and Love My Human was born from knowing I could create that.’ By then, Matthews had worked in the design, retail and hospitality industry for more than 25 years, so felt well placed to create a place ‘where dogs were treated with the same care, consideration and love that we give to any member of the family’.

‘Our groomers are incredibly empathetic and we spend as much time comforting nervous dogs as we do grooming them,’ Matthews explains. ‘People love that we genuinely care. The wellbeing of the animals in our care always comes before profit or convenience. If we need extra time with a dog, we take it. If a second groomer is needed simply to comfort and reassure a dog during a groom, we do that. We never want an animal to feel frightened or rushed. I have never compromised on quality, whether that’s care, products or experience.’

She must be getting it right as her clients vote with their feet — or rather, paws. ‘One of the loveliest compliments we receive is when customers tell us their dogs stop outside our shop [No 308, King’s Road, London SW3] and refuse to walk past,’ Matthews reveals. ‘It happens with our daycare dogs, our grooming clients and even dogs who simply like popping in to say hello.’

‘A Great Dane in the back of a compact car on the M1 was quite a sight’

A post shared by Zoey + Isis (@zozothewhippet) A photo posted by on

Adam Golder, K9 Jets

After witnessing first hand how stressful it could be for dog owners to relocate internationally when their four-legged friend had to travel in the cargo hold, Adam Golder launched K9 Jets in 2023 as the original pay-by-seat private-jet service for pet owners. Instead of chartering an entire aircraft, customers can book individual seats and have their dogs by their side.

To date, the company has flown more than 8,000 pets and their owners. ‘Pets are family members and the idea of being separated from them for a long-haul flight can be very upsetting,’ says Golder, now client director of K9 Jets. Several clients have told us they wouldn’t have been able to move abroad without K9 Jets. Helping people start a new chapter with their pets is incredibly rewarding.’

Onboard, each animal’s safety and comfort is prioritised by ensuring a calm environment and thoughtful seating arrangements — clients often comment on the relief they feel when they see their dog stretched out asleep at their feet during the flight.

Golder and his team go to great lengths to problem solve where they can. ‘On our first flight, a client who was travelling with a 150lb Great Dane had forgotten to pre-book a pet-friendly taxi from the airport. I insisted on driving them myself, but only had a small rental car. I imagine seeing a Great Dane in the back of a compact car on the M1 was quite a sight.’ This set the tone for the hands-on approach Golder has taken ever since, which may go some way to making up for the fact that currently he doesn’t have his own dog. ‘My wife and daughters are campaigning for one, so I suspect it’s only a matter of time,’ he adds with a smile.

This feature originally appeared in the July 22, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.