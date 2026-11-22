The 1926 Crufts show schedule announced the first prize in two classes would be £25 for ‘Blenheim Spaniels of the Old Type, as shown in pictures of Charles II’s time: long face, no stop, flat skull not included to be domed, with spot in the centre of the skull’.

The donor of the prize money, Mr Roswell Eldridge of New York, desired that the canine winners of these classes should approximate to the two spaniels in Edwin Landseer’s well-known King Charles Spaniels (‘The Cavalier’s Pets’) (1845) that hangs in the Tate.

This would be the first sign of discord and, according to Country Life, a ‘small band of breeders set out to breed back to the old type, using the dogs shown in the Dutch pictures as their models’.

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'No mouse can ever know a moment’s peace or quiet if there is a Cavalier suspecting his presence'

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Club came into being in 1928, but it was 1944 before the Cavaliers were acknowledged as a separate breed and granted a Kennel Club register of their own.

Although officially listed as a toy breed, the Cavalier has been bred to retain its sporting instincts (the 1st Duke of Marlborough developed the brown-and-white Blenheim spaniel, which was used to flush out game).

Indeed, as Country Life attested in 1956, the King Charles’s Cavalier cousin ‘is no sitter on satin cushions. No mouse can ever know a moment’s peace or quiet if there is a Cavalier suspecting his presence behind the wainscot, and out of doors moles, voles and even rats find themselves nosed out and chivvied and chased, while the unwary are often caught’.

However, the breed has also remained true to its original calling and in 1980 Country Life suggested that a ‘maiden lady of nervous disposition would be much better off with a Cavalier King Charles spaniel’. The magazine would go on to describe the breed — with a silken coat, flat skull, high-set ears, and a long muzzle — in 2019 as a ‘spaniel and lapdog rolled into one adorable package, brimming with enthusiasm and good cheer’.

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Devotees of the breed included Queen Victoria — then Princess Victoria — whose beloved dog, Dash, was described by biographer Elizabeth Longford as ‘the Queen’s closest childhood companion’, Anne Brontë, Ronald Reagan, Frank Sinatra, and Princess Margaret.