Specs in the city: You shouldn't underestimate the transformative effect of bespoke glasses — and this London shop crafted some for Amelia Earhart
Mark Hedges heads to E. B. Meyrowitz to find the ultimate bespoke glasses.
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My hero as a young boy was the Milky Bar Kid. He was a cowboy, but, more importantly, he wore, like me, a pair of glasses. He made spectacles cool and that was very important.
I had almost forgotten about him until I walked into E. B. Meyrowitz in the Royal Arcade, just off Bond Street. Here, I met the utterly delightful Sheel Davison-Lungley, owner and inspiration behind the company and a shoo-in for the nicest proprietor I have ever met.
The extraordinary thing about glasses is that, as a population, we take so little interest in what they look like — and perhaps more importantly, how they make you look. Yet, in my case, I wear them all the time. They are the first thing I put on in the morning and the last thing I take off at night.
My eyesight started going when I was in my late forties with a frustrating hereditary disease. I only wore glasses in childhood due to a squint, which was operated on. I haven’t been very lucky with my eyesight, but that changed when I walked into E. B. Meyrowitz.
Glasses are how people see me and part of my personality. They are me. My granddaughter doesn’t recognise me when she pulls them off my nose. This means that getting the right pair matters. They need to fit (my previous ones didn’t), be the right colour for your complexion and complement your jaw line, at the same time as highlighting your eyes.
A vision of success
- Emil Bruno Meyrowitz founded his company in 1875 and it became a pioneer of all things optical and ophthalmic. His goggles became synonymous with car racing and many land-speed records broken between the 1920s and 1950s, including those by Sir Malcolm Campbell, Sir Henry Seagrave and John Cobb
- Charles Lindbergh completed the first transatlantic flight behind E. B. Meyrowitz’s Luxor goggle