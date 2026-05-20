'If you're lucky, you might experience four seasons in the space of four hours': The snob's guide to summer dressing

The trouble with the British summer is you have to be prepared to dress for all eventualities. First, there's the weather: yes, it might be sunny, hot enough, in fact, to cause sunburn, but it might also rain or be unseasonably chilly. There might be hail, or a thunderstorm. If you're lucky, you might experience four of these in the space of four hours.

Second, there are the events: weddings, park picnics, Royal Ascot, Glorious Goodwood, Henley Festival — all of which require a different outfit that will survive the whole day. There aren't many things that will still look good by the time the last race as Ascot gallops around and you're staggering to catch the 6.32pm train to Clapham Junction (poor you) or a taxi (preferable). Or a helicopter (if you're really showing off). A helicopter, incidentally, makes your outfit choice much easier, because it’s quite hard to stagger up that hill from Ascot train station towards Carpark Number 1 in teetering heels, but less of a problem if you’re choppering in.

Stylist Sarah Kate Byrne says the trick to summer dressing is to reach for something timeless and elegant over anything too fashionable. The brands she suggests turning to include Isabel Manns, Claire Mischevani (a racecourse classic) and Beulah.

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Lavinia Brennan, co-founder of the latter, says the palette this season is soft and romantic: ‘Sugar pinks, buttery yellows and icy blues.’ Beulah has just released a summer collaboration with Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey, which includes a very pretty white and blue linen skirt and shirt co-ord set, and a silk crepe de chine polka-dot dress with ruffled sleeves. Remember, natural fabrics are your friend; no nasty polyester which may whiff in the armpit after a long day in the Champagne tent.

If you’re looking for further inspiration, it’s worth having a gander at Ginnie’s website, The Fairground. It’s a curated site of independent brands and I generally want everything I see on there. So much more interesting than sifting through the Zara app, and it greatly reduces the risk of showing up at an event in the same dress as someone else. I once went to a wedding where eight women were in Rixo.

Despite my reservations over Zara and polyester, I do own a couple of Zara suits, both of which have done valiant work in the past few years. Obviously, we’re not supposed to be buying from fast fashion brands these days — buy less, buy better and all that — but suits, whether from Zara, The Fold or Knatchbull, are a girl's best friend. At a recent wedding, I wore a fuchsia suit with a silk slip underneath and when the temperature started to climb I was able to take my jacket off as the chaps began removing their morning coats.

I’m also a fan of renting an outfit because I can wear a posh frock that might have otherwise cost me hundreds and hundreds of pounds and give the impression that I'm a sort of high-roller.

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Loan the Look is my favourite rental site because they have a Notting Hill studio you can pop into beforehand to check that said frock fits. Success stories include dresses from Emilia Wickstead and De La Vali.

Shoes. Often a nightmare when it comes to summer dressing because you need to be on your feet all day and battle with different terrains. Some insist on wearing wedges; others insist that wearing them borders on a hate crime. Recently, I went to a wedding in flat shoes. Revolutionary. You’re allowed to, these days, you know. I love the flat Penelope Chilvers espadrilles. And, whisper it, but have you had a look at the brand Sole Bliss? Their shoes are designed to be wildly comfortable, with three layers of memory foam and greater arch support, and I appreciate that that sounds a bit orthopaedic, but The Queen, Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts and Olivia Colman wear them. I assume you don't require further endorsement?

P.s always pack an umbrella — even if the sun is blazing and there's not a cloud in the sky.