Supposing you want to invest in a piece by an emerging British jeweller — the next Laurence Graff, Stephen Webster or Elizabeth Gage? Something beautiful, wearable and timeless that could become collectible? The sort of piece that, in 20 years’ time, will give you the satisfaction of knowing you discovered the jeweller before they became famous?

You might think the first place to look is the graduate shows staged by the various educational institutions offering jewellery courses —Central Saint Martins, Glasgow School of Art, et al. I’d urge you to think again.

These colleges produce about 500 jewellery graduates a year and there was a time, in my innocence, that I used to visit their final exhibitions in the hope of spotting the next big name. Certainly, if it’s your dream to possess a necklace made of staples or a string ring — the latter by a student whose work (and I quote) ‘explores nut allergies and self-soothing’ — then you are in the right place. Otherwise, you are entering needle-in-a-haystack territory.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

The reason for this is that, to be a truly great jeweller, you must be both an artist and a craftsperson — and this takes time. Creativity is key, but so are skills such as setting, engraving and enamelling. You don’t have to be brilliant at, say, lost-wax casting, but you do need to understand it, in the same way that it’s beneficial to have a working knowledge of gemstones and historical jewellery techniques.

All of which goes to explain why, until relatively recently, jewellery apprenticeships lasted between seven and 10 years. It is also why many jewellers aren’t recognised as ‘emerging’ until they are well into their thirties.

There are, of course, any number of jewellers who fall into this category — what follows are the ones I currently hanker after commissioning them myself. The first of these is Castro Smith. Oddly enough, he and another talented young jeweller, Cecilia Fein-Hughes, both specialise in elaborate engraving and both add colour in the form of gemstones and enamel. The difference is that, whereas Fein-Hughes focuses on design (she runs Cece — already a very successful brand), Smith carves each piece himself.

Originally a painter and printmaker, he became an apprentice engraver through the Goldsmiths’ Company and then won a scholarship that enabled him to study with several renowned Japanese master engravers. After spending three years at Alexander McQueen’s Sarabande Foundation, he established his own studio. His vividly coloured rings — which he engraves on the face, sides and shank — are especially desirable, with their miniature illustrations of dancing bears and leaping hares, tendrils of greenery and human hearts.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the same way that Fein-Hughes and Smith naturally pair together, so do Jessie Thomas and Ema Inigo-Jones, both of whom were born into the trade (Jessie’s father is David Thomas, whose work is to be found in the V&A Museum; Ema’s father is international diamond dealer Alan Cohen).

What makes Thomas’s work especially appealing is the way she combines the conventional with the unconventional. Recent collections have included magnificent diamond-studded chains, gold-dipped pearls and black rhodium diamond hoops — the sort of pieces that draw admiring comments every time they are worn. Inigo-Jones creates elegant, classical jewels (she studied History of Art at the Courtauld) with a slightly subversive edge. A wonderful example of this is her Hello Earth ring — a spectacular 3.09-carat, hexagonal diamond in a dramatic white and blackened-gold setting. Having designed for other, long-established jewellers, Inigo-Jones went out on her own less than two years ago and has already built up an enviable private client list.

Liv Luttrell also has an enviable client list — counting Hollywood stars such as Jennifer Lawrence and Allison Janney among her fans. An art-school graduate who went on to study goldsmithing, Luttrell carves her own waxes, casts by the lost-wax method and uses traditional Florentine hand-engraving finishes. Her pieces have an organic, tactile feel to them — clearly influenced by artists such as Henry Moore and Brâncu i.

Toby Vernon is actually an artist, who started making jewellery during lockdown. If you ever browse in the V&A gift shop, you may have noticed his work (he trades as The Ouze), which has a pleasing, worn, unfinished look to it. There is nothing unfinished about Lucy Crowther’s work, however. A gemmologist who began her career at the renowned Gem Palace in Jaipur, India, she takes exceptional coloured gemstones and transforms them into divine, to-die-for jewels.

Our nation has been working gold and creating exceptional jewellery for more than 3,000 years. Happily, the next generation is carrying on this glorious tradition.

See more of the best skip the rest — add us as a preferred source in Google and you'll see more from Country Life when you're online.

This feature originally appeared in the November 11, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.