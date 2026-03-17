White diamonds are believed to wield spiritual power. Today, the largest one to appear on the UK market in more than a decade goes under the hammer

The largest white diamond to be sold on the UK market in more than a decade will go up for auction today (March 17, 2026). The 26.36-carat diamond will be offered as part of Elmwood’s Fine Jewellery auction, with an estimate of £800,000 – £1 million.

The round brilliant-cut diamond is set in platinum and could be worn as an engagement ring — should the buyer, or buyer’s lucky recipient, feel so inclined.

Samuel Hill, the founder of Elmwood’s, said: 'We are seeing strong interest from several private collectors in the UK.' (Image credit: Elmwood's)

The slightly smaller 26.27-carat diamond ring, which sold for £656,750 in 2017 after being bought at a car boot sale. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Round brilliant-cut diamonds are, after all, one of the most popular engagement ring styles — perhaps because of their intense sparkle (courtesy of the stone’s multiple facets which bounce light around particularly well).

According to Elmwood’s, the last time a diamond of this scale went under the hammer in the UK was in 2017; when a 26.27-carat ‘Tenner’ diamond ring, that was previously purchased at a car boot sale for £10, was offered by Sotheby’s, and sold for £656,750.

Different diamond cuts Round brilliant — it's 57 facets make it, arguably, the most shiny

Cushion cut — a cross between the round brilliant and a princess cut, this cut has a softer square or rectangular shape (like a little cushion!)

Princess cut — the classic square, beloved by royalty

Emerald cut — a rectangular with beveled corners

Oval shape — usually cut from shallower diamonds in the shape one would expect from this cuts name

Jo Kendrick, head of sales at Elmwood’s, branded the sale a ‘once in a decade’ opportunity. ‘This is an extraordinarily rare diamond. Its combination of size, VVS1 clarity and triple excellent cut is something you simply do not see in the UK market,’ they said.

‘This solitaire is a spectacular example of what makes white diamonds so prized by collectors worldwide.’

‘For a diamond of this size and importance, our first instinct was that it would go to an international buyer. Dubai, Hong Kong, Japan,’ added Samuel Hill, the founder of Elmwood’s.

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‘However, we are seeing strong interest from several private collectors in the UK. The very nature of auctions is that anything can happen on the day and we are excited to see the outcome.’