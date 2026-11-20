Last week, we wrote about stone dials, which have captivated the watchmaker’s imagination since time immemorial — and recently made a comeback.

Now, in this handy guide, we're taking a deep dive into the stones themselves: where they come from, how they're used and the brands that have fallen under their spell.

Lapis lazuli

(Image credit: Alamy)

Mined in Afghanistan’s Sar-e-Sang caverns for more than 6,000 years, lapis was ground into ultramarine pigment by the Ancient Egyptians — and adorned Tutankhamun’s death mask.

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For a dial, it is cut as a thin, polished disc, often laminated onto a metal or synthetic backing for stability.

Piaget, Rolex and Cartier have long pioneered the use of lapis in high-end dress watches; the Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar's lapis dial contrasts perfectly against its stainless steel case (below).

(Image credit: Zenith)

Tiger’s eye

(Image credit: Alamy)

This chatoyant quartz, formed from altered crocidolite (blue asbestos), is mainly found in South Africa’s Northern Cape. It was used by the Romans as a talisman against the ‘evil eye’ — the belief that an envious look from an adversary could cause tangible harm.

Dial cutters slice it perpendicular to the fibrous structure and polish it into a cabochon-flat disc.

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Louis Vuitton employed the material is its Escale Tiger's Eye, which was strictly limited to 30 pieces worldwide. Crafted in 18-carat yellow gold, it has a razor-thin tiger's eye stone dial and trunk-inspired lugs (the extension on a watch case that connects the watch to its strap, band or bracelet).

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Moss agate

(Image credit: Alamy)

This milky, translucent stone, within which are wispy green specks that look like moss trapped in ice, has been treasured since at least the 1600s in India and Iran, then Persia.

Travellers and gardeners would carry it as a good-luck charm for safe journeys and healthy crops.

Dial cutters slice it into thin, flat wafers, which are polished smooth. No two dials ever look quite the same.

In order to manufacture the Edward Piguet Moss Agate Tourbillon (below), Audemars Piguet famously developed a pioneering ultrasonic cutting technique in order to mount the skeletonised movement directly onto a moss agate mainplate.

(Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

Turquoise

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

This opaque, blue-to-green gemstone is composed of a hydrated copper and aluminium phosphate.

It is sacred to a myriad Native American tribes some of whom regard it as a piece of the sky fallen to Earth.

Natural turquoise — as opposed to turquoise-coloured imitations — features feature web-like dark brown or black veining which means that no two watches are identical. It is very fragile so cutting it down to a fraction of a millimetre requires extreme precision.

Onyx

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A banded stone — like onyx — is any rock, mineral or gemstone characterised by visible stripes or layers in different colours, textures or mineral compositions.

Classic onyx features a black base with white, grey or monochromatic parallel bands, but black onyx is the most famous commercial variety. Sadly however, almost all black onyx on the market is artificially treated or dyed because of how rare the natural stone is.

True onyx dials — such as those used by Rolex in its vintage Day-Date models and Girard-Perregaux in its 1966 Infinity Edition — is hand-cut, ground and polished down to ultra-thin discs, to create a deep, mirror-like effect.

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