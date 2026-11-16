The Prince of Wales wears a watch that means his mother is never far from his side

A watch can tell you considerably more about its wearer than simply the time. A leather strap, for example, indicates a preference for tradition; sport and dive watches, a readiness for adventure; vintage pieces, a desire for individuality. Encrusted with multi-coloured diamonds? Well, that’s obvious.

The timepiece that Prince William is wearing on the cover of Country Life is one he has worn for decades, including during his military service and 2011 wedding to The Princess of Wales. In fact, it’s likely the only watch he owns (I’m not counting the Garmin that he sometimes wears on his right wrist — at the same time).

(Image credit: Omega)

Watch spotters should easily be able to name it. It’s the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M (Ref. 2561.80.00). A relatively modest — particularly compared with some of the more extravagant timepieces associated with royalty — battery-powered watch. The same horophiles might also know that it belongs to the same family as the Omega Seamaster Professional 300M worn by Pierce Brosnan as James Bond, first seen in GoldenEye in 1995.

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Whereas Brosnan wore the full-size 41mm version (Ref. 2541.80.00), Prince William’s — which features a scalloped bezel and electric-blue wave dial — is the smaller, mid-size 36.25mm version. The modern equivalent is the Seamaster Diver 300M Co-Axial Master Chronometer, available in a 42mm size, with upgraded in-house movements and ceramic dials.

The watch has huge personal significance for The Prince of Wales: it was gifted to him by Diana, Princess of Wales, while he was at Eton College. The appeal of wearing the same accessory as Bond aside, perhaps his mother was already aware of the young Prince’s interest in the ocean. The Seamaster, of course, was originally inspired by the waterproof watches worn by Royal Navy sailors in the Second World War. And Prince William, who wrote his final-year university dissertation on the coral reefs of Rodrigues in the Indian Ocean, is a qualified scuba-diver, enjoys cold-water swimming and has publicly championed sustainable ocean solutions.

Diana had a more robust collection — admittedly, not very hard — than her son. There was the Patek Philippe Calatrava, a gold dress watch given to her by The King (then Prince of Wales) on the occasion of her 20th or 21st birthday, and a Cartier Tank Française (incidentally, The Duchess of Sussex owns and wears the same model). Plus, a Vacheron Constantin Lady Kalla, a diamond-studded bracelet watch (above) — a gift from Elizabeth II.

Diana was very much following in the footsteps of Early Modern queens and female members of the aristocracy, who adopted the practice of wearing watches on their bodies centuries before kings did.

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Henry VIII was one of the first English monarchs to own portable timepieces, but it was his daughter, Elizabeth I, who wore an ancestor of the modern wristwatch. The ornate, jewel-encrusted time device was built into a bracelet and presented to her by close companion Robert Dudley, 1st Earl of Leicester. The first documented purpose-built wristwatch was commissioned and worn by Queen Caroline Murat of Naples, Napoleon Bonaparte’s sister, from master watchmaker Abraham-Louis Breguet, in 1812.

Less than 30 years later, Queen Victoria helped propel luxury timepieces to new popularity heights when she encountered Patek Philippe’s innovative keyless watches at London’s Great Exhibition and bought a diamond-frosted, azure-blue pendant model which she pinned to her clothes.

The King, then The Prince of Wales in Klosters. He is wearing a Hamilton RAF Pilot's Chronograph. (Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Her great-great-great-grandson, The King, has yet to be seen wearing anything diamond-encrusted. Instead, he usually sports an 18-carat yellow gold Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronograph, with a silver guilloché dial, reportedly purchased in Klosters, Switzerland. Parmigiani Fleurier, which likely won’t be on the casual collector’s radar, has built a reputation for mechanical quality since it first started watchmaking 30 years ago.

Other notable pieces in his horological wardrobe are a Hamilton RAF Pilot's Chronograph 924-3306, a memento from his Royal Air Force training days at RAF Cranwell, and a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso, a yellow-gold, Art Deco-style, reversible number.

If The Prince of Wales’s understated situation is more your bag, you can pick up vintage and pre-owned models on sites such as Chrono24 for about £2,000-4,000, depending on the condition and whether the box and papers are included.