The Utterly Inessential Travel Shopping List: Everything you need for winter sun or hitting the slopes

Last week's Country Life showed you all the best places to travel for a holiday now that the summer is over, from swimming with horses in Montego Bay to curling up in a chalet in Courmayeur. Now that you've booked your trip, Alexandra Fraser shows you all the things which may make your journey a little bit easier, a little bit more luxurious and a little bit utterly inessential.

Summer is over, which can only mean one thing: we’re all already searching for the next place to jet off to, thus avoiding the inevitable office drafts and morning commutes in the dark.

Country Life magazine has helpfully rounded up the top five ski chalets to visit this year, as well as teaching us the wonders of swimming with horses and exploring Australia’s Great Ocean Road.

And so, in turn, here are a few little things which could help you glide to your next bucket list destination on angel wings.

Or, you know. You could take a boat.

The perfect bag

I ask a lot from my suitcase. I ask that it be hard-cased (you can never be too careful), I ask that it have wheels which make pulling it onto a plane as easy as possible and I ask that it have a fairly distinctive colour to stop anyone else picking it up at a conveyer belt (believe me, it happens, and it happens to me).

An expansion panel wouldn’t go amiss.

Luckily, Briggs & Riley have produced one such dream bag, perfect for a mini-break or a carry-on for an international flight. Sleek and gorgeous, it’s actually a hard-side with an expandable section, something which proves very useful in the airport when you discover you’ve forgotten to pick up sweets for the office.

International Carry-On Expandable Spinner, £449 from John Lewis, www.johnlewis.com

For those pesky plane drafts…

The last thing you want on holiday is a cold, especially if you’re going somewhere warm. This cheerful, cosy jumper had a cowl neck to keep out even the most persistent of airplane drafts, leaving you blanket-cosy and perfectly warm for your entire flight.

Haribow Hope Pastel Rainbow Hoodie in Navy, £49 from Hari and the Gang, www.hariandthegang.co.uk

Noise-cancelling magic

Another one for a long plane journey, these wonderfully comfortable earphones have up to 6 hours of battery life, plus three more charges in their handy egg-like charging case.

Don’t worry, they wont fall out of your ears unless you plan on dancing down the aisle.

TRACK Air+, £179, from Libratone, www.libratone.com

For a sip on the slopes

Drinking and skiing is never a good idea (unless it’s a blue slope down from après-ski to your chalet), but taking a warm hot chocolate to the top of a slope and enjoying the views is the perfect way to soak in the fact that you’re not sat behind a desk.

Cartridge Travel Cup Set with 10 cups, £80 from Oliver Brown, www.oliverbrown.org.uk

For the skiing globe-trotter

A Globe-Trotter case is already an easy spot in the first class cabin of an airplane. This beautiful piece, part of their 1970s-inspired St Moritz collection, is even more special.

Born from a collaboration with Leo Trippi, the luxury travel company in operation since 1882, it’s safe to say that this is the perfect gift for someone who loves their skis more than their best friend’s new puppy.

Bespoke ski case, from £8,500, available to order at www.globe-trotter.com/bespoke

For that Australian getaway

And finally, nothing says ‘I’m seeking out winter sun’ like a comfortable linen shirt.

Ladies Long Linen Pintuck Blouse in Pale Blue, £69.95 by The Oxford Shirt Company, www.oxfordshirt.co.uk