The Queen’s final parade through the streets of London as Lying-in-State begins

King Charles III (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Credit: AFP via Getty Images
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was paraded through the streets of London on Wednesday afternoon to Westminster Hall.
There, the late sovereign will lie in state until 6:30am next Monday, the day of the funeral.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, where she will Lie in State on a Catafalque, in London on September 14, 2022. (Photo by Christopher Furlong / POOL / AFP)
His Majesty King Charles, The Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked alongside each other behind the coffin, with The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex just behind.
Soldiers of The Life Guard dismounted detachment of the Household Cavalry during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to line the route from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall and on to the Palace of Westminster.
Crowds line the streets to witness the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along Whitehall during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
(L/R): Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP)
This aerial view shows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP via Getty)
The Imperial State Crown atop the Queens Coffin during the procession on The Mall on September 14, 2022. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
(L-R) King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin along Whitehall during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the Imperial State Crown as the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II rests in Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
This aerial view shows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. – Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: The Coldstream Guards Band are seen near Buckingham Palace during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
We pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday 8 September, aged 96.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: The Union flag is lowered on Windsor Castle as a rainbow covers the sky on September 08, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Credit: Getty Images
The coffin of Her Majesty The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall in central London, just as did that of Queen Mother in 2002, pictured here. (Photo by David New/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
Credit: Getty Images
King Charles III spoke to the nation for the first time, paying tribute to his late mother The Queen, and
'The right to be consulted, the right to encourage, the right to warn’. These powers aren’t magic. They call for stamina, devotion, intelligence and almost inhuman discipline, qualities The Queen has displayed in abundance.' Photo by Martin Bureau/ AFP.
The Queen was famous for the twinkle in her eye and wicked sense of humour, as countless people have recalled
Sandringham, Norfolk. Queen Elizabeth II smiles radiantly during a picture-taking session in the salon at Sandringham House. Her pet dog looks up at her. Credit: Bettmann Archive / Getty
Credit: Bettmann Archive
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Country Life columnist Agromenes focuses on the outpouring of love and celebration he
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walking on their Balmoral Estate in Scotland, on their Silver Wedding anniversary year, UK, 27th September 1972. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Credit: Getty