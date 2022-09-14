The Queen’s final parade through the streets of London as Lying-in-State begins

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was paraded through the streets of London on Wednesday afternoon to Westminster Hall.

There, the late sovereign will lie in state until 6:30am next Monday, the day of the funeral.

His Majesty King Charles, The Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked alongside each other behind the coffin, with The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex just behind.

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to line the route from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall and on to the Palace of Westminster.

(L-R) King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin along Whitehall during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)