Helen Rebanks: Farming, food, the meaning of life… and dogs stealing birthday cakes

Helen Rebanks, the bestselling author who became Britain's favourite farmer's wife, joins the Country Life podcast.

Helen Rebanks went from farmer, wife and mother to publishing sensation last year when her first book, The Farmer’s Wife, earned huge success and a legion of fans — not least the likes of bestselling author Raynor Winn and Times columnist Caitlin Moran. Her bestselling tale of everyday life on the Cumbrian farm which she runs alongside husband James is a wonderfully honest look at the ups and downs of what it means to raise — and feed — a family while keeping a roof over everyone’s heads.

In this edition of the Country Life podcast, Helen joins host James Fisher to talk about her life in the country, and how her youthful ideals were shaped and changed as her life unfolded.

She is completely candid about how she swapped a life in the city that was ‘quite often very lonely, quite often very empty’, to return to the country and live a quieter life which has proven immeasurably meaningful. ‘I’ve been very proud, happy, content, fulfilled doing the work I do,’ she says. ‘Not to say it’s easy, or that there aren’t hard times… but I think writing it was reflecting on the choices I’ve made.’

Helen also talks with huge passion about the importance of farming, sustainability and the environment, particularly as farmers themselves are squeezed by supermarkets, government policy and a market saturated with low-quality, imported produce. ‘After Brexit we had an opportunity to make things better in this country, but it’s got worse and worse and worse,’ she says. ‘There isn’t enough value put on the importance of healthy food and healthy environment together.’

Helen’s book, The Farmer’s Wife, is out in paperback on 29 February, 2024, (Faber, £10.99).

