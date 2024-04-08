The Badminton Horse trials at 75

Country Life's Kate Green joins the podcast to talk about the tale of how the world's best three-day eventing competition came to be.

Kate Green isn’t just the Deputy Editor of Country Life magazine. She’s also one of the country’s foremost equestrian journalists, having worked at four Olympic Games as well as countless other top events around the world.

With her book on the 75th anniversary of the Badminton Horse Trials just launched, Kate tells the tale of how the crushing disappointment of the 1948 Olympics paved the way for a resurgence in the sport on these shores, which has led to Britain becoming the home of eventing.

Kate joins Country Life Podcast host James Fisher to talk about Badminton, equestrian sport in general and the incomparable magic of the Olympic Games, from being chased by irate security guards while walking the showjumping course in Atlanta to the outpouring of joy shared by fans and competitors alike during the golden weeks of London 2012.

Kate’s book, Badminton Horse Trials at 75, is published by Quiller (£40) — you can find out more about it here or order a copy.

Episode credits: