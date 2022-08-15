Creating a house that is in perfect harmony with its surrounding, but Janine Stone’s Jeremy Spencer

Architects and interior designers with plenty of experience in creating, refurbishing and restoring houses understand that success relies on a huge number of factors, not least the way that it relates to its surroundings. Jeremy Spencer of Janine Stone tells Giles Kime how, as a multidisciplinary practice, their company can bring together the skills sets that create a balance between inside and out.

Why do you think the view from a house is so important?

A pleasing outlook of any sort — whether they are long views over open countryside or just a well conceived town garden — will add a huge amount to the enjoyment of a house. If a property is carefully configured, these views will also enhance the sense of internal space by blurring the boundaries between inside and out.

How is this most effectively achieved?

Aside from the size and configuration of the windows and doors, much is down to the internal layout of furniture and its relationship to landscaping adjacent to the house. A good transition also requires finer details to be planned, such as keeping ground levels and materials the same inside and out. Clearly, managing this relationship is easier when extensions are added, in particular a kitchen where a seamless join between inside and out is a huge advantage.

How can the relationship be managed in more formal rooms?

With planning, it’s a relationship that can be achieved in any room; however, each space requires a different approach. It’s a pity when the configuration of a sitting room encourages you to turn your back on a beautiful view, something that is quite often the case in many houses. Even if the layout of a room is constrained by other factors, such as planning restrictions, there are always means of making the most of outside views. It is often a relationship that relies on good access, so even if a space doesn’t have direct access, proximity of external doors is something to consider.

In some spaces, a large quantity of glass isn’t necessarily the answer, as this can make considerations such as lighting and hanging pictures a problem. Also, too much light can be a disadvantage as well as an advantage. When building a new house or restoring an old one, these are all considerations that should be weighed at the outset of the project and rooms that will benefit most from a good relationship between the outside can be positioned accordingly. When they are the result of a collaboration between an architect, interior designer and landscape designer, the outcome can be faultless.

How can one maximise the possibilities of views in the design of the upper levels of a house?

Bedrooms and bathrooms will be considerably enhanced by outside views. So, too, will staircases, which can be designed so they serve as enormous light wells with beautiful views that can be enjoyed as you move around. However, even if planning and conservation limit the opportunities, there are all sorts of features that a good architect and interior designer can introduce, such as landings with seating or simply a window seat that will make the most of your surroundings. It’s all in the detail.

What are the opportunities provided by a courtyard?

Enclosed spaces can be a wonderful addition to a house, creating a sheltered environment that provides not only a private place to relax and entertain, but also a pleasing outlook for rooms that might otherwise have little in the way of a view.

