10 grand homes for sale in France, including a spectacular 17th century chateau

We round up some of finest French properties to be seen in Country Life in recent weeks.

The glorious sight of the Château des Valettes — situated between the well known charming hilltop villages of Bar-Sur-Loup and Tourettes-Sur-Loup — is exactly the sort of thing people have in mind when thinking of breathtaking properties in Provence.

This castle has a rich history: it was the birthplace and childhood home of Admiral François Joseph Paul de Grasse, a French naval officer who played a key part in America’s battle for independence from Britain. De Grasse commanded French ships at the Battle of Chesapeake, which in precipitated the British surrender at Yorktown that marked the effective end of the American Revolutionary War.

The 8,600 sq ft castle has nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, staggering views across the local countryside and an outdoor pool area that is the very stuff of Cote d’Azur fantasies.

There’s also a wonderful wine cellar with a stone barrelled roof, ideal for storing all the bottles you pick up as you trawl the local vineyards.

Elegant XVIII Century Maison Bourgeoise, with 3-4 bedrooms and grounds of 1 hectare, on the edge of a village with many amenities, in an area of rolling hills and woodlands.

Picturesque property set in 4 acres of lovley gardens, with a mill stream and heated pool. There are two individual self-contained apartments, the owner’s apartment, with a superb 60 m² private terrace, and an independent guest house.

Top ranking, eco-friendly, energy efficient B&B ! 3 bedroom, 150m2 Villa with 5 separate guest bedrooms all with en-suite facilities. Set in grounds of 7008m2. Just outside the village of Seillans – one of the most picturesque villages in France.

Old stone Mas surrounded by 11 acres, with independent gȋtes, olive and fruit trees, along with box for horses. Beautiful tranquil location. Close to the famous Gorges du Verdun. 1hr 15 from the beaches on the Riviera. 1hr 30 from Nice airport.

Stunning 6-suite Belle Epoque Villa in the very heart of Samoëns, Haute Savoie. Currently a boutique hotel, it would equally make a very comfortable family home or just somewhere to retreat to at weekends.

Beautiful XVIII century Château with an 8 hectare vineyard (Appellation Bordeaux) and fully equipped winery, outbuildings and 2 further houses with separate swimming pool. A superb turnkey property, not far from Saint-Émilion.

Stunning, renovated XVI century Château, nestled in the South Charente. Set in an enclosed park of 1.28 hectares with a renovated, independent 2 bedroom Priory. Just 20 minutes from Angouleme and the LGV train to Paris, Bordeaux …..

Beautiful, 42 acre organic wine domaine (AOP Languedoc) with a well established brand and modern winery. Includes a six bedroom home, pool and gardens. Opportunity for a lover of wine to combine a business investment with fabulous lifestyle.

A fairytale XVI century, 11 bedroom Château, superbly renoved with two functioning gȋtes. Close to the D-Day Landing beaches, offering beautiful views of the Marais and surrounding countryside. 20 minutes from Bayeux, Caen ferry port within 1 hr drive.

