10 wonderful countryside homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our selection of the latest properties to come to the market via Country Life includes a truly idyllic North Yorkshire home.

A classically styled 1930’s residence set on one of the finest and most secluded plots in Woburn Sands with superb gardens.

A beautiful, Grade II listed, country house accompanied by a tennis court and versatile outbuildings set in 2.8 acres.

An early 1900s double bay fronted seven bedroom detached property in an elevated position on the edge of the village of Lidlington.

Crockmore House is a substantial country house, with stunning gardens expertly designed and landscaped by Christopher Bradley-Hole.

Culverhouse Farm, which sits in an elevated position overlooking the beautiful North Dorset landscape, is a delightful family property with extensive accommodation and outbuildings.

A characterful, former Victorian school house with original features and superbly tended gardens and versatile outbuilding.

A four-bedroom former farmhouse and mill nestled within a tranquil valley and surrounded by 12.25 acres of land.

Somerset Long House oozes character with its original features, approx one acre garden and out buildings with holiday let opportunity.

An outstanding manor house with beautiful gardens and grounds facing south towards the Cleveland Hills.

Cresswell House is a fine stone and brick six-bedroom detached house, with beautiful south-facing rear gardens.

