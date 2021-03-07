14 country houses for sale from £645k to £4.95m, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the homes to appear on the market via Country Life in recent weeks.

Period five bedroom former farmhouse with a detached one bedroom annexe, outbuildings including stables and workshops, a double carport and over 10 acres of grounds with panoramic countryside views.

For sale with Michael Graham.

This amazing home has been lovingly styled and offers a surprising amount of space and versatility.

For sale with Robin King via OnTheMarket.

An elegant period home nestled under rocks of the Roaches between Buxton and Leek. Standing in a breath-taking setting.

For sale with Daniel & Hulme via OnTheMarket.

A charming, Grade II-listed house in the village of Wonersh, with a staircase that inspired EH Shepard in one of his illustrations for an AA Milne poem.

For sale with Savills.

Church Cottage is a rare opportunity to acquire an historic property with immense charm, original features and enviable location.

For sale with Fox Grant via OnTheMarket.

An equestrian smallholding with a 2600 sq.ft. home (two en-suites), an annexe, floodlight facilities and 1.66 acres.

For sale with Henton Kirkman via OnTheMarket.

Hilton Lodge has numerous period features throughout its spacious layout and sits on a plot measuring approx. 1.47 acres.

For sale with JW Wood via OnTheMarket.

Superb Grade II listed farmhouse offering an exciting opportunity to modernise and create a wonderful family home.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket.

An idyllic holiday cottage complex set with 44 acres of land in one of the most picturesque areas of South Cornwall. EPC F.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket.

An imposing seven bedroom country house set on the edge of the village.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket.

Impressively designed six bedroom family home offering superb contemporary living accommodation with a self-contained annexe.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher via OnTheMarket.

A magnificent residence in the heart of the Charnwood Forest with 6.7 acres of mature grounds and three adjacent paddocks.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket.

Four bedroom house with a one bedroom holiday let and a range of commercial buildings, in 29 acres situated close to Evesham.

For sale with Carver Knowles via OnTheMarket.

Five bedroom traditional farmhouse enjoying a secluded location and gorgeous views, with just under 2 acres of land.

For sale with Fine & Country (Webbers) via OnTheMarket.

Five bedroom family home with four reception rooms, four bathrooms, two dressing rooms, landscaped gardens and a triple garage.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.

Grade II listed, six bedroom country house. Beautifully set within private walled gardens, with garaging, outbuildings and stabling.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket.