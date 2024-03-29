14 magnificent homes for sale across the world, from $800,000 to $45,000,000

We take a look at some of the outstanding international houses to have come to the market via Country Life in the last week or so.

A four-bedroom home with incredible views over the Niccone Valley.

One of the grandest homes in Barbados, situated on one of the finest of the island’s west coast beaches.

There is a six-bedroom main house, a four-bedroom cottage and over 100m of beach frontage.

A wonderful 16th century home in the centre of the village of Alaró, situated in the foothills of the Serra de Tramuntana, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The house was once the summer retreat of the bishops of Palma de Mallorca.

Apartments are for sale now at Vie L’Ven, a new development on St Maarten that’s scheduled to be completed in 2028.

In the words of the agent, a ‘one-of-a-kind contemporary masterpiece’ set on a beautifully elevated beachfront spot in Paradise Island, across the causeway from Nassau.

A 19th century limestone house in Harbour Island, Eleuthera, that comes with a pair of cottages, one built in the 18th century from Abaco pine, the other erected in 2012.

A third-floor end-unit in this development in Albany, flooded with light and overlooking the marina in this spot on the western side of the island of New Providence.

A three-bedroom apartment in the Beach Manor building, right on Cable Beach, not far from Nassau.

At Lyford Cay, on the western edge of New Providence, a 10,000 sq ft home named Le Rochefort, an extraordinary home at which the drawing room alone is 850 sq ft.

This sumptuous house is in a gated community called Tarpon Bay in Captiva, an island in the Gulf of Mexico off Fort Myers.

‘Sandcastle’ is a 4,857 sq ft home with six bedrooms and views across the bay on Captiva.

A waterfront home on the tip of Sanibel island, near Fort Myers on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

A 6,935 sq ft main house at the heart of this 3.37 acres property called Serenity Cay, in Islamorada.

A breathtaking location that could scarcely be more secluded, with over 18 acres and over 300 yards of shorefront on the island of Islesboro. The house was built in 1907 by Richard D. Sears, a Bostonian who was the first American to reach the men’s singles final at Wimbledon!

