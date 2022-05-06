15 utterly superb country houses for sale, from under £600,000 to over £3m, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up includes a wonderfully secluded, detached home for under £600,000.

A charming Grade II listed country house in a private setting with an extensive range of outbuildings.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Quite simply one of Northumberland’s finest country houses.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A late 1800s house with five reception rooms, garages, gardens and outbuildings in the conservation village of Twywell.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful, stylish five-bed home which truly blends the art of indoor/outdoor living. Set in peaceful grounds of approx. 1 acre.

For sale with DOMVS via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spacious and versatile family home located in a semi-rural, yet accessible village location with superb countryside views.

For sale with GSC Grays via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A wonderful detached 17th century period home with four bedrooms. Lovingly restored and extended to provide very generous living space.

For sale with Hamnett Hayward via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An outstanding home built to the highest of standards in a peaceful position on the outskirts of a sought-after village location.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

This pretty converted barn sits within an idyllic courtyard of character properties, perfect as a home or rural weekend getaway.

For sale with Magi Alexander via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive four-bedroom detached home believed to date back to the Tudor period and set in a sought-after Surrey village.

For sale with Patrick Gardner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II listed two-bedroom thatched cottage set in South Downs National Park, believed to be a blacksmith’s cottage from 1600’s.

For sale with Pearsons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

High Royd Cottage is a beautiful family home set in an elevated position with views over its delightful gardens and grounds beyond.

For sale with Simon Blyth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exceptional detached four-bed, boasting panoramic views over open forest, and set in an outstanding location with complete privacy.

For sale with Spencers New Forest via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II listed five-bedroom farmhouse with a two-bedroom cottage, courtyard of outbuildings, 2.2 acres of gardens and paddock.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant, stone-built, four-bedroom family home offering an abundance of living space and set in an idyllic rural location.

For sale with YoungsRPS via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A detached four-bedroom house with a stunning mature garden, situated on one of Angmering’s most sought-after private roads.

For sale with Cooper Adams via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.