A majestic estate with 1,500 acres of rolling Scottish countryside and a completely self-sufficient home

Deep in the Scottish Borders, the Blackhouse Estate boasts a self-sustaining country lodge and wonderful opportunities for living off the forest.

Joint selling agents Knight Frank and Bidwells are seeking ‘offers over £1.795 million’ for the secluded, 1,583-acre Blackhouse estate in the Tweedsmuir Hills to the north of the Ettrick Valley, 15 miles from Selkirk, which is being sold as a whole.

The property was acquired by the current owner’s father as bare land with a derelict croft house nearly 30 years ago. Apart from the upper reaches of the open heather hill, most of the land was planted with a mix of conifers in the 1980s, comprising some 796 acres of forestry in all.

Over time, the croft house has been restored and substantially extended to create the present comfortable, eco-friendly lodge, which has two reception rooms, five bedrooms, four bath/shower rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, a gun room, outbuildings and a terraced garden.

Sitting on the foundations of Muttonhall, the new house is completely self-sustaining, drawing energy from solar panels, a hydro-electric scheme and a biomass boiler. With an EPC rating of 97%, this lovingly restored family home is perfect for the environmentally conscious buyer.

The woodland surrounding Muttonhall is drenched in a rich history, once belonging to the Ettrick forest, a popular hunting location for Scottish nobility. To this day Muttonhall comes equipped with a beautifully fitted gun room and the woods still retain their sporting potential.

The forest provides a wealth of opportunities besides its ancient use – it has commercial potential, should the new owner wish to go down that route, as well as conservational interests.

The current residents have taken every care to ensure the estate is in the best possible condition for the new owners. The glen surrounding the house has been landscaped, new access tracks have been forged towards the house and new ponds have been added to accompany the old ones, which have been restored.

