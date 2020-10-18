16 homes, from castles and cottages to converted churches, as seen in Country Life

We run through some of the houses to have come to the market via Country Life in the past week.

Victorian detached country house in around 2.5 acres of beautiful garden grounds, including paddock and tennis court.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Grade II listed four bedroom residence with outbuildings, gardens and an orchard. Positioned on a 1 acre plot. EPC Exempt.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

An attractive mixed farm with Grade II listed farmhouse and alternative income streams extending to 148 acres as a whole.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

An elegant Grade II listed barn conversion that enjoys rural views to the rear, set in 0.44 acres including an orchard.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautiful period property in an elevated position with wonderful views and attractive gardens and grounds of about 15 acres.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

An immaculately presented grade II listed family home with an extensive walled south facing garden.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A well-appointed eight bedroom Mill House with single and double bank fishing on the River Anton.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Distinctive Grade II* listed timber framed detached house with garden, paddocks and parking, in a quiet rural hamlet.

For sale with Grant & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Rarely available, a unique and individual five bed residence set in 2.7 acres and offers fantastic living space and stabling.

For sale with Ashtons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Acharming historic family home with two self-contained apartments close to Inverness.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A unique and historically important Grade II listed property with six double bedrooms, private garden and views of Middleham Castle.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Gartincaber House is a fully restored Scots Baronial mansion house with a stunning rural setting and far-reaching views.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A fine Georgian house set in 4.1 acres with river frontage and annex. High ceilings and bright rooms. Needs some general repair.

For sale with TW Gaze via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Superb equestrian opportunity; a detached dormer-style bungalow with just over 5.5 acres, in a tranquil rural hamlet location.

For sale with GTH via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully designed five bedroom new build property in a popular rural location, set on a 0.8 acre plot.

For sale with Zoe Napier via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

One of two bespoke high quality individual detached new houses built in Cotswold stone with delightful countryside views.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.