16 truly magnificent homes around the world from under £750,000, as seen in Country Life

We round up the finest overseas homes to have graced the pages of Country Life in the past few weeks.

10,700 ft2 house on four acres overlooking the Indian Ocean within a gated, secure compound. Six en suite bedrooms. Two pools, close to golf and beach. Fully furnished and equipped.

16th floor grand classic 6 room home with Central Park and skyline views. 10’ ceilings and over 2,000 sqft with 2 bedrooms plus a large home office, a windowed kitchen and 3.5 bathrooms.

Tucked away in the foothills west of Nerja, on the way to the picturesque village of Frigiliana lies La Roca Rara. With seven on-suite bedrooms, a floodlit tennis court and heated swimming pool this stunning house was designed and built in the style of The Alhambra Palace.

Beautiful, partially-developed 0.528 acre lot in the exclusive gated community of Vista del Mar’s main waterway in Grand Cayman. The parcel boasts a 40+’ cantilevered dock and 105′ of waterway.

3 bedroom/3.5 bath 7 room gem off Central Park West. Enter from a semi-private landing leading to a vast entry gallery and overlook The Rose planetarium and The Natural History Museum Park.

4 bedroom villa, located in the beautiful Pinheiros Altos Resort, Quinta do Lago.Spacious and imposing, this property sits on a double plot amongst pretty landscaped gardens and includes a stylish swimming pool and relaxing shaded courtyard

A hidden gem. Beautifully located on the edge of Quinta do Lago within close proximity to all amenities, golf courses and beaches.

Stunning, newly completed residence in the exclusive gated community of Vista del Mar Grand Cayman. Five ensuite bedrooms set over 8.500 sq.ft., with spectacular Caribbean views.

A luxury English-style country estate beautifully and strategically located to afford privacy, safety, and easy access to downtown and the airport.

A private haven on the outskirts of Stellenbosch. Idas Valley is a wonderfully picturesque and secluded part of Stellenbosch, just over 32 km from Cape Town International Airport.

Brooklyn Heights PH duplex with panoramic city views from 93’ of direct East River and Manhattan harbor frontage. 1,550 sqft wrap-around terrace with 3,600+ sqft of interior space. 4BR / 4.5 bath.

Graceful Park Avenue duplex and a wonderful loft-like great room merge to create something unlike any other apartment in Manhattan with unbelievable views from every room. Completely renovated with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Double waterfront lot in Cayman’s most exclusive community, Vista del Mar. Plans exist for a luxury estate or you could design your own home. Lots can also be sold separately.

Meticulously designed, light-flooded 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner apartment within a Robert A. M. Stern building on the UWS. Over 2,100 square feet of contemporary living space and amenities galore.

Stunning 3 bedroom/3.5 Bathroom with spacious home office at The Brompton, a Robert A.M. Stern building. Southern and northern exposures in each room with spectacular unobstructed city, skyline, and river views.

Stunning and contemporary six bedroom luxury villa centrally located within Quinta do Lago, and a few minutes drive from the popular water-sports lake, Quinta Shopping, the Campus sports centre, Quinta do Lago golf courses and glorious golden beaches.

