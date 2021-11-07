16 magnificent homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

A stunning stone-built home in the Peak District is among our pick of some of the best homes to appear in Country Life in the past week or two.

Blendworth Farmhouse is a five-bedroom period home that has been beautifully restored and renovated by the current owners — and the property comes with a huge amount of ancillary buildings and accommodation.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A six-bedroom detached house with a self contained annexe and three acres of paddocks located in the sought after Bedfordshire village of Eversholt.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Posting House is a stunning stone built manor house with a host of intriguing period features which has undergone a truly sympathetic restoration in a classically contemporary style by acclaimed Nigel Daly Design.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

This charming early 19th century former bargees and yachtsmen’s tavern occupies an enviable waterside location and is one of the few period houses remaining at Chichester harbour.

For sale with Strutt & Parker . See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning Grade II listed, five-bedroom Georgian residence set in approx. 3.8 acres alongside the River Derwent.

For sale with JW Wood Estate Agents via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful five/six-bedroom home with a three-bedroom cottage set in approx. 18 acres. Includes outbuildings and rolling pasture.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A handsome and substantially extended five-bedroom detached family home in a highly sought-after and convenient location.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant six-bedroom house set in 7 acres with separate three-bedroom cottage and coach house. Peaceful yet accessible location.

For sale with TW Gaze via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented four-bedroom former farmhouse benefiting from a spacious one-bedroom cottage and stone outbuildings.

For sale with West Wales Properties via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A prominent and well-presented five-bedroom farmhouse affording 33 acres with a lake, woodland and 8,000 sq. ft. outbuildings.

For sale with The Zoe Napier Group via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A lovingly refurbished and extended Grade II listed farmhouse with self-contained annexe. Set in 5 acres, ideal for equestrian use.

For sale with Ashtons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A scenic four-bedroom dormer bungalow with 10 acres (4.046 ha) of permanent pasture and amenity woodland with river frontage.

For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming three-bedroom house with a spectacular wraparound garden, garage, ample off-road parking and the potential to extend.

For sale with Dawsons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning three-bedroom smallholding nestled in a small lowland glen abundant with wildlife. In all, about 87 acres.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

3 Lingwood is a beautiful and unique five-bedroom semi-detached period home, nestled amongst acres of woodland.

For sale with Grosvenor Billinghurst via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A rare find set in approx. 0.8 acres with five bedrooms, outbuildings, off-street parking, and the potential to extend (STPP).

For sale with Juszt Capital via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.