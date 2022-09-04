17 beautiful country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up this week includes picture perfect homes in the Cotswolds and the South Downs.

Classically designed country house overlooking its own parkland of seven acres.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An 8-bedroom home occupying an exceptional setting at the foot of the glorious South Downs.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A handsome Georgian rectory with fantastic gardens paddocks, stables, swimming pool and tennis court, on the edge of a pretty village.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented four-bedroom property, set in a waterside position enjoying superb views to Loch Carron and the mountains.

For sale with Bell Ingram via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

This imposing Church has been transformed into a luxurious five-bedroom house. Exquisitely finished, this is a very comfortable home.

For sale with Fine and Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A superb late Victorian Highland lodge requiring renovation with tremendous potential and stunning views to the Loch Fleet Estuary.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Exquisitely timbered Grade II* listed manor house with a superior range of architectural details, set in a plot of approx. 3.41 acres.

For sale with Harrison Edge via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial and spacious Georgian house in need of renovation, situated in a generous plot, backing onto open farmland.

For sale with Hayman-Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A bespoke family house with self-contained annexe and outbuildings, set in tranquil woodlands and surrounded by delightful gardens.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming, detached period family home with a large garden and parking in an unspoilt location in the heart of Headley village.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A period farmhouse with a range of barns set around a courtyard, with grounds totalling 1.2 acres and superb development potential.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A magnificent Grade II listed Clock House that still possesses its original charm and beauty, located a few minutes from the sea

For sale with M&W via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming four-bedroom converted Oast House and detached cottage with countryside views, in the pretty village of Molash.

For sale with Sandersons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A delightful Grade II listed cottage with a recently modernised extension on the outskirts of a sought-after Dartmoor village.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A five-bedroom, family property with wellappointed accommodation, character features and an extensive garden with garden room.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A fabulous four-bedroom detached home offering envious proportions with incredibly deceptive accommodation of over 2,200 sq. ft.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

This delightful character house is situated in a great central location close to the seafront with a stunning rear garden.

For sale with David Clarke via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.