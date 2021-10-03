17 majestic country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our look at the best homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or so includes a wonderful small estate in Kent and an idyllic home in Somerset.

A superb estate near Deal with a wonderful Grade II*-listed house at its centre, with the vendors happy to split into as many as four lots.

For sale with Strutt & Parker . See more pictures and details for this property.

This is a delightful former Rectory with well proportioned rooms, which are of huge charm and character with many fine period features.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II-listed Georgian six bedroom former rectory with an enclosed south facing garden and views of the 11th century church to the rear.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A grand Edwardian house set in about 33 acres of established formal gardens and parkland grounds.

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

A fine detached Victorian six/seven-bedroom property, with beautiful garden grounds, in the heart of Royal Deeside.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented, high-quality five-bedroom family residence, in a choice position with stunning and sunny gardens. EPC: D.

For sale with Kelvin Francis via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A distinguished Regency country house with three 5* holiday letting cottages in the beautiful South Hams (set in 1.56 acres).

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning New England style six/seven-bedroom home set in 3.7 glorious acres of mature gardens and enchanting woodland.

For sale with Zoe Napier via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A delightful period house with no immediate neighbours, set in grounds of 1.7 acres, leading down to the banks of the River Stour.

For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented bungalow with two self-contained units offering an excellent lifestyle opportunity for an extended family.

For sale with Bell Ingram via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A fantastic Arts and Crafts country house with nearly 9 acres of superb equestrian facilities, located in this popular rural area.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An impressive six-bedroom detached home, with original features, spanning across 4 floors and set within stunning secluded grounds.

For sale with Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A striking character Grade II listed, individually styled four-bedroom detached residence with a plot extending to 0.54 acres.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A detached 5-7 bedroom spacious family house, in a secluded wooded setting on a sought after private lane (in all, about 2 acres).

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented 15th century seven-bedroom property, offering both striking inside and well-maintained outside space.

For sale with Cooper & Tanner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming character four-bedroom home (set in 8.14 acres) with excellent equestrian facilities, open views and many outbuildings.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning Grade II listed house located within a picturesque hamlet, equidistant to Royal Leamington Spa, Kenilworth and Coventry.

For sale with Boothroyd & Co. via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.