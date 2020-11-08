18 of the finest homes for sale in Britain, as seen in Country Life

Georgian gems, ivy-clad country houses and thatched cottages make our shortlist this week.

A rural development of five self contained properties set in a two acre site on the edge of the Lake District National Park.

A superb quality four bedroomed property in a much favoured location, enjoying views over Thurlestone golf course to the sea.

A Grade II listed thatched cottage nestled in a semi-rural location in Burton, with superb views overlooking the countryside.

A stunning five bed house built by Millwood Designer Homes, set in approx. 0.8 acre. Around ½ mile to Etchingham train station.

An opportunity to acquire a superb Grade II listed country house with 3.5 acres, in an excellent rural location.

An architecturally stunning five bedroom country home with glorious south and west facing grounds.

A fabulous barn conversion set in a peaceful and rural setting with approximately 6 acres of land and stunning countryside views.

An impressive Edwardian country house with two cottages and about 9 acres, set in a secluded yet easily accessible location.

Moor Lodge is a substantial Georgian house with superb period features, extensive gardens, outbuildings and pool, in over an acre.

Outstanding country residence with a home office, gardens, paddocks, a range of farm buildings and stables. Set in 35 acres.

A Georgian country house built in the classical style, requiring modernisation. In the heart of the village with a walled garden.

A unique five bedroom, Art Deco style house with extensive gardens. Located on the outskirts of the market town of Hexham.

A unique five bedroom family home designed by the owners to create a free flowing living area and built to a very high standard.

Warrs Farm is a striking period farmhouse with a substantial barn, large gardens, tennis court and paddock.

An exquisitely presented home combining elegance and comfort, within 6.5 acres. Ideal property for entertaining with a leisure room.

A wonderful five bedroom family home offering spacious modern living, with beautiful landscaped gardens to the front and rear.

Weavers Cottage is a charming grade II listed home, situated in a peaceful location in the highly desirable village of Aldbourne.

Church Farm – a residential smallholding with just over 2.5 acres of pasture land and a small range of agricultural buildings.

