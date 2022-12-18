21 wonderful homes for sale as seen in Country Life, starting from just £250,000

Our look at some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past week includes a gorgeously tucked-away Devon mansion which looks like its escaped from the pages of a Daphne Du Maurier novel.

“

Almington Hall is a handsome upstanding Georgian country house with west facing views over its gardens and pastureland down to a beautiful lake, bounded by mature woodland.

The price betrays the fact that some work is needed within to modernise and update, but the rewards here look incredible — the home office alone will be worth the price of admission to some.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A superb country estate with equestrian facilities, set in 100 acres of countryside near Godalming.

There is over 5,000sq ft of space in the main house alone, plus stables, barns and an office which houses a cinema room.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Dating from 1540, the property is said to be the oldest house in the picturesque village of Whiteleaf.

The cottage has been completly refurbished while retaining original character features — including exposed timbers and inglenook fireplaces — and has the added advantage of not being listed, a true rarity in a home of this age.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant Grade II listed Georgian residence of over 3,500 sq ft, with an annexe and grounds of 1.75 acres.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

A magnificent seven-bedroom Grade II listed former rectory, retaining original architectural features with unsurpassed rural views.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming stone-built two-bedroom cottage with a pretty garden, set in a peaceful rural location.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spacious Grade II listed farmhouse with a wealth of period features and views across stunning open farmland and the River Thames.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

Exceptional spacious property with large, secluded garden and two detached double garages with annexe potential.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A delightful Grade II listed cottage oozing charm and character, set in front of the Church in the heart of stunning Chilham.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive Grade II listed four-bedroom thatched cottage dating back to 1730, ideally located in the heart of the village.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful five-bedroom farmhouse and delightful one-bedroom stone cottage with workshop, garage and Dutch barn set in 0.9 acre.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.

Grade II listed thatched cottage offering period features and set in a village location with good access to Manningtree Station.

For sale with Fenn Wright. See more pictures and details for this property.

Substantial six-bedroom family home in 2.4 acres with tennis court and swimming pool, surrounded by National Trust land.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

A two-bedroom semi-detached Grade II listed cottage requiring some updating, with surrounding gardens in a rural location. No chain.

For sale with Peter Buswell. See more pictures and details for this property.

An edge of village, spacious and well-presented three-bedroom detached family home with surrounding countryside views.

For sale with Hayman-Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming two-bedroom croft cottage, set within approximately 5 acres of mature croft land on the fringe of a picturesque community.

For sale with Bell Ingram via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A two-bedroom distinctive cottage full of character and charm while retaining many of its historical features.

For sale with West Wales Properties. See more pictures and details for this property.

Traditional four-bedroom cottage set at the gateway to the Gower Peninsula. Ideally placed near to all Killay’s many amenities.

For sale with Dawsons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Laneside Barn is a stunning three-bedroom barn conversion finished in stone with countryside views, in a sought-after location.

For sale with Ryder & Dutton. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

A discretely positioned Hornton stone faced bungalow with two bedrooms, located in the centre of a well-served village.

For sale with Colebrook Seccombes. See more pictures and details for this property.

A semi-rural four-bedroom family house in just over 1/3 of an acre, with a double garage and small office above.

For sale with Marcus Grimes. See more pictures and details for this property.