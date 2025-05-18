22 charming country homes for sale, from £500k to £3m, as seen in Country Life

Yorkshire — £3,999,950

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A classical country house with 40 acres of parkland, on the edge of a charming ivillage in the East Riding.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Buckinghamshire — £3,100,000

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

An utterly charming Regency villa, originally commissioned by JMW Turner, and immaculate throughout thanks to recent restoration.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Nottinghamshire — £3,250,000

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The sweeping staircase and breathtaking library are just the start at this eight bedroom mansion, which comes with a string of cottages and extensive grounds.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

London — £8,750,000

(Image credit: Savills)

A country estate in London? Yes, really: there's a tree-lined driveway, sprawling lawns, woodland and ponds, and yet it's all well within the M25 and within easy reach of the centre of the metropolis.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Wiltshire — £3,250,000

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A bucolic dream in a charming, unspoilt part of the country, with nine bedrooms, 25 stables and 20 acres.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Surrey — £2,500,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

An exceptionally well presented five-bedroom detached family home, set in half an acre bordering a stream in a village location.

For sale with Terra Cotta. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hertfordshire — £2,350,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

High Hurst blends country with modern style in the form of a four-bedroom house with picturesque garden, looking out across a golf course.

For sale with Thomas Childs. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £2,250,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A house with a lake, swimming pool and outbuildings. Really quite something.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Warwickshire — £1,700,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

An elegant Grade II listed town house in Shipston-on-Stour, with original period features and grounds of half an acre that offer a good deal of seclusion.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £1,500,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Worth Farm is an exceptional Grade II listed eight-bedroom detached farmhouse set in 3.5 acres of land, in a desirable village location.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £1,500,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

On the market for the first time in over 40 years, this detached unlisted period farmhouse has 15th century origins.

For sale with Winkworth. See more pictures and details for this property.

Devon — £1,000,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

This Grade II-listed property, a former convent, dates back to the 17th century.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

Devon — £950,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A delightful five-bedroom house with beautiful gardens, 4.5 acres and a separate one-bedroom holiday let included.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cornwall — £895,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Irresistible thatched charm at this Grade II-listed farmhouse, with a wealth of original details. It's also surrounded by countryside — just perfect.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £875,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

An eight-bedroom character property with large gardens, double garage and outbuildings, set within open countryside.

For sale with Robin Jessop. See more pictures and details for this property.

Nottinghamshire — £835,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Huge character in this three-storey, five-bedroom detached house. It's full of original features, and is situated in a highly sought-after village on an exceptional plot.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

East Riding of Yorkshire — £625,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

North View is a four-bedroom Victorian detached house dating back to 1896, balancing modern contemporary living with period character.

For sale with Sweetmove. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £535,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Space, character and a touch of grandeur in this Grade II-listed town house with four double bedrooms, situated in the centre of a popular market town.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £500,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Right on the green in a picturesque and much-loved village School House is a beautifully presented three-bedroom home.

For sale with JR Hoppper. See more pictures and details for this property.

Shropshire — £500,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A charming small farm at the price of a suburban flat, in the form of this Grade II* listed farmhouse. It's in need of restoration but comes with farm buildings and land. It'll be available by public auction.

For sale with Nick Champion. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £500,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A charming, characterful and commutable at under half a million? Here's proof it can be done at this two-bedroom period cottage with spacious and well-presented accommodation and private gardens.

For sale with Wood & PIlcher. See more pictures and details for this property.

Warwickshire — £1,250,000

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A detached house offering 4,211sq ft of beautifully presented accommodation with private gated driveway and double garage.