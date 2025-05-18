22 charming country homes for sale, from £500k to £3m, as seen in Country Life
Our regular look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes everything from thatched cottages in the West Country to sprawling estates.
A classical country house with 40 acres of parkland, on the edge of a charming ivillage in the East Riding.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
An utterly charming Regency villa, originally commissioned by JMW Turner, and immaculate throughout thanks to recent restoration.
For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
The sweeping staircase and breathtaking library are just the start at this eight bedroom mansion, which comes with a string of cottages and extensive grounds.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
A country estate in London? Yes, really: there's a tree-lined driveway, sprawling lawns, woodland and ponds, and yet it's all well within the M25 and within easy reach of the centre of the metropolis.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
A bucolic dream in a charming, unspoilt part of the country, with nine bedrooms, 25 stables and 20 acres.
For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.
An exceptionally well presented five-bedroom detached family home, set in half an acre bordering a stream in a village location.
For sale with Terra Cotta. See more pictures and details for this property.
High Hurst blends country with modern style in the form of a four-bedroom house with picturesque garden, looking out across a golf course.
For sale with Thomas Childs. See more pictures and details for this property.
A house with a lake, swimming pool and outbuildings. Really quite something.
For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
An elegant Grade II listed town house in Shipston-on-Stour, with original period features and grounds of half an acre that offer a good deal of seclusion.
For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.
Worth Farm is an exceptional Grade II listed eight-bedroom detached farmhouse set in 3.5 acres of land, in a desirable village location.
For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.
On the market for the first time in over 40 years, this detached unlisted period farmhouse has 15th century origins.
For sale with Winkworth. See more pictures and details for this property.
This Grade II-listed property, a former convent, dates back to the 17th century.
For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.
A delightful five-bedroom house with beautiful gardens, 4.5 acres and a separate one-bedroom holiday let included.
For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.
Irresistible thatched charm at this Grade II-listed farmhouse, with a wealth of original details. It's also surrounded by countryside — just perfect.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
An eight-bedroom character property with large gardens, double garage and outbuildings, set within open countryside.
For sale with Robin Jessop. See more pictures and details for this property.
Huge character in this three-storey, five-bedroom detached house. It's full of original features, and is situated in a highly sought-after village on an exceptional plot.
For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.
East Riding of Yorkshire — £625,000
North View is a four-bedroom Victorian detached house dating back to 1896, balancing modern contemporary living with period character.
For sale with Sweetmove. See more pictures and details for this property.
Space, character and a touch of grandeur in this Grade II-listed town house with four double bedrooms, situated in the centre of a popular market town.
For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.
Right on the green in a picturesque and much-loved village School House is a beautifully presented three-bedroom home.
For sale with JR Hoppper. See more pictures and details for this property.
A charming small farm at the price of a suburban flat, in the form of this Grade II* listed farmhouse. It's in need of restoration but comes with farm buildings and land. It'll be available by public auction.
For sale with Nick Champion. See more pictures and details for this property.
A charming, characterful and commutable at under half a million? Here's proof it can be done at this two-bedroom period cottage with spacious and well-presented accommodation and private gardens.
For sale with Wood & PIlcher. See more pictures and details for this property.
A detached house offering 4,211sq ft of beautifully presented accommodation with private gated driveway and double garage.
For sale with Colebrook Seccombes. See more pictures and details for this property.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen: The 'Marquis of Marmite' who wants to paint your house
'I’m flirting with people’s pain barrier, like a moth to a flame — but I’m always on the right side of that razor-thin line'
By James Fisher Published
-
It's your dog's world and we're just living in it: a sidecar and 14 more fabulous products for your canine companion
By Amie Elizabeth White Published
-
An effortlessly contemporary home in Surrey for quiet contemplation
Graylings in the Surrey Hills was designed by Baufritz and is a delight of modern design.
By James Fisher Published
-
Curiosity abounds in Kent at Flimwell Grange, where an old brandy vat is now a pool house
This period delight is full of curious treasures, and offers outstanding views of the Garden of England.
By James Fisher Published
-
London is a happy city, but not the happiest city, according to new research
It is, however, a very romantic city, according to different research. So that's good.
By James Fisher Published
-
Swim above the competition in London's highest outdoor pool
The new Shard Place development is the latest amenity-filled addition to the Shard Quarter
By James Fisher Published
-
Business at the front, party at the rear: Ravensbury Lodge in Devon, a four-bed conversion on the market with stunning views of the River Dart
The house in Warfleet, Dartmouth, is a waterside property with a twist — and its contrasting architectural elements are a delightful surprise.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
Laverstoke Park, the iconic home of Formula One World Champion Jody Scheckter, roars onto the market
The benchmark for the sale of the year has been set.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
No Mr Bond, we expect you to buy: Sean Connery's former villa on the French Riviera could be yours
Roc Fleuri Villa 'must be Nice's most desirable home', according to the agents.
By Lotte Brundle Last updated
-
Five Cotswold dream homes on the market from £3m to £18m, as seen in Country Life
This week we have a Cotswolds-themed rundown of some of the finest homes to come to the market in this beautiful part of England.
By Toby Keel Published