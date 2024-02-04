22 country houses for sale, from under £300k to over £5m, as seen in Country Life

Our look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so includes everything from dinky cottages to a clifftop masterpiece.

A very pretty 18th century farmhouse that has been sensitively extended, and sits amidst lovely gardens.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Exposed beams and an original bread are among the original features at this farmhouse dating to the 14th century, but which has been recently refurbished throughout.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming and idyllic cottage where you can really get away from it all, with two double bedrooms, characters features and an idyllic rural location in Gelliwen, near Meidrim.

For sale with West Wales Properties via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A picture-perfect, Grade-II listed thatched cottage that radiates charm and character, surrounded by lovely — and deceptively large — gardens and grounds.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II-listed cottage in the heart of a highly sought-after Derbyshire village.

For sale with Bennet Samways via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A house that is dubbed ‘one of the UK’s most spectacular coastal homes’, between Croyde and Saunton.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Walking distance from the world-famous Lulworth Cove, this two-bedroom cottage is ideal either as a home or a holiday getaway.

For sale with Goadsby via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Braggs Farmhouse is a charming example of a 16th-century, stone-built farmhouse in a village near Dorchester.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spectacular renovation of a period property offering flexible living and a dazzling interior, surrounded by beautiful, landscaped grounds.

For sale with Quick & Clark via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A hundred-acre farm in the heart of the Cotswolds, with a beautiful and elegant seven-bedroom home at its heart.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A wonderful old house which, inside, has the feel of a wonderful new house.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Swimming pool, steam room, tennis court, gym… this is a gorgeous period house with a list of facilities which would put many health clubs to shame.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A glorious 1930s house renovated to a very high standard including extension with sky lantern, opening onto the large and established garden.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming three-bedroom character cottage that has been comprehensively refurbished to a high standard, located in the heart of Eaton.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic, stone-built Grade II-listed house, beautifully restored, and within the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

For sale with GSC Grays via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A late-17th century house in a small estate of 157 acres, with an irresistibly romantic timewarp feel, both inside and out.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A character house with an indoor pool? That’s what is in offer at this sympathetically-renovated Grade II-listed timber-framed home.

For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A quintessential chocolate-box thatched cottage with beautiful gardens, large garage and outbuildings.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A six-bedroom country residence set in private grounds of almost six acres with outbuildings, two-bedroom annexe and surrounded by countryside.

For sale with gth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning period property, beautifully renovated within, and located in the centre of historic Wells.

For sale with Sandersons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A historic, well-presented, two-bedroom house in the heart of the Surrey Hills AONB, with three reception rooms, half an acre of garden and a studio.

For sale with Terra Cotta via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

End terrace cottage with three bedrooms, situated on the edge of town, offering a diverse retirement lifestyle. Available with no chain.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.