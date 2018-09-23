22 idyllic homes from the Cotswolds to Cornwall, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up of some of the finest homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or so includes over a dozen picture-perfect Cotswolds properties.
Cornwall – £2,750,000
Majestic family home on the Fowey Estuary.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Cornwall – £2,750,000
Private waterfront retreat overlooking Fowey.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Devon – £3,950,000
The ideal family home.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £1,175,000
A listed family house with stunning interiors.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £1,175,000
A charming former mill.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £1,250,000
Desirable house in a unique and exclusive rural location close to Stow on the Wold.
For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £1,750,000
An immaculate house with a dramatic view.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £1,750,000
Occupying an amazing rural Cotswold setting.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £1,900,000
A quintessential Cotswold house.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £2,250,000
A superb Victorian home
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £3,500,000
A Cotswold country estate with wonderful views.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £5,000,000
Within striking distance of Cheltenham.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £595,000
An immaculately presented town house on the edge of Cirencester.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £700,000
The Georgian boat house with residential plans.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £875,000
A Georgian farmhouse with a games room.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £895,000
A listed house on the edge of the Badminton Estate.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – OIEO £1,000,000
Historic and spacious farmhouse.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Leicestershire – £1,600,000
Edge of village Georgian house with views.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
North Yorkshire – £1,250,000
Situated within extensive gardens.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Northumberland – £1,450,000
This prominent five-bedroom country hall has four reception rooms and boasts original period features throughout. Espley Hall was built in circa 1865 and is set amongst 10 acres of gardens and woodland.
For sale with Bradley Hall. See more pictures and details about this property.
Oxfordshire – £6,500,000
The house of one’s dreams with unlimited potential.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
West Yorkshire – £2,650,000
The handsome house, with beautiful gardens.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
