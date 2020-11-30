A gorgeous Georgian house, immaculately refurbished, whose home office has the ultimate Zoom call background

Penny Churchill takes a look at one of the finest houses in one of the finest villages in Cheshire: the Old Rectory in Davenham.

The historic village of Davenham, two miles south of Northwich at the confluence of the rivers Weaver and Dane, is one of Cheshire’s best-kept secrets, according to Mark Holden of Savills in Wilmslow. Mark is handling the sale of its loveliest Georgian house, Grade II-listed The Old Rectory in Church Street, at a guide price of £2.75m.

During his 20-year tenure, the present owner took the entire building back to its original brick, laying down Rhodesian teak herringbone floors in the main reception rooms, re-installing working period fireplaces an upgrading bathrooms.

They have also created a modern family kitchen with granite surfaces, integrated Miele appliances and an Aga.

In all, there is more than 6,500sq ft of elegant living space, including five reception rooms, a study, playroom, breakfast kitchen, six bedrooms, four bathrooms and a range of barrel-vaulted cellars.

The main study is worthy of a special mention, particularly in these days of working remotely. There is officially a smaller study listed on the details, but the sitting room has been put together as a superb library/office, with quite wonderful desk, chair and bookshelves. Could anyone hope for a finer background for a Zoom call?

Built in the days when the village rector was a man of wealth and standing, the classic early-18th-century former rectory stands in almost 1½ acres of landscaped gardens and grounds near the village centre, with views to the south over the rich farmland of the Cheshire Plain.

The present owner’s hard work was much needed. The house was previously owned by successive generations of the same family, each of whom apparently left any major repairs to the next incumbent, the house has been restored ‘to an exemplary standard’ in recent years under the direction of Mark Gillette Interior Design of Chester.

The Old Rectory, Davenham, is for sale via Savills at £2.75m — see more details and pictures.