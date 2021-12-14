A grand portion of the historic country house that belonged to John Profumo

The Tower is the central slice of Avon Carrow, the spectacular former home of John Profumo, and the place where the former minister and his family escaped the public gaze in the wake of the scandal that made headlines across the world.

The backdrop to one of post-war Britain’s greatest scandals has come to the market. Originally built as a hunting lodge in the late 19th century, Grade II-listed Avon Carrow, near Avon Dassett, in Warwickshire, is now available for sale through Savills, who are seeking offers in excess of £1.1 million for it.

The country house had belonged to the Profumo family since 1925 and after John Profumo’s affair with Christine Keeler became public knowledge, ‘the family used it to escape the public eye,’ says Nicholas Rudge of Savills.

The Profumos eventually sold it in the late 1960s and Avon Carrow was later split into separate homes. The one that has hit the market is The Tower, which sits in the centre of the complex, sheltered by two round turrets.

The 2,907sq ft property has plenty to recommend it, from the massive oak front door to the original stained-glass windows, magnificent stone fireplaces and spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

The interiors encompass four bedrooms, a magnificent drawing room with dining gallery above and a new kitchen with bespoke Tom Howley units and marble work surfaces.

Many rooms enjoy leafy views, but the best place to take in the panorama is the roof terrace, which is accessed by a spiral staircase and looks out over the Edgehill battlefield, where the King’s army defeated the Earl of Essex’s Parliamentarians at the outset of the Civil War.

‘This is an excellent opportunity to buy a slice of architectural and political history and live grandly on a smaller and more manageable scale,’ says Mr Rudge.

‘Not only does the Tower at Avon Carrow feature an abundance of distinctive period features, the home has recently gone through a sympathetic restoration and now offers the very best of contemporary living within this historic building.’

The Tower is for sale at £1.1 million via Savills — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Avon Dassett: What you need to know

Location: Avon Dassett is 14.5 miles from Warwick and 17.7 miles from Stratford-upon-Avon.

Atmosphere: This pretty village sits on the slopes of the Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, on the edge of the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It has a delightful Grade II*-listed church, plus pub, reading room and post office.

Things to do : Walks and riding are available locally, plus there's racing at Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwick and Cheltenham, golf at Tadmarton, Brailes and Stratford-upon-Avon, a shooting range at Edgehill, and numerous entertainment and culture opportunities — most notably theatre — in Stratford-upon-Avon.

: Walks and riding are available locally, plus there's racing at Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwick and Cheltenham, golf at Tadmarton, Brailes and Stratford-upon-Avon, a shooting range at Edgehill, and numerous entertainment and culture opportunities — most notably theatre — in Stratford-upon-Avon. Schools: Primary schools include Fenny Compton and Tysoe, secondaries Stratford Grammar and Kineton High. Among the independents are Warwick School for boys and King's High (Warwick) for girls.