25 grand homes for sale, from a country vicarage to a Kensington townhouse, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up of properties fresh to the market has everything from charming thatched cottages to an enormous estate covering thousands of acres.

A Grade II listed four double bedroom detached thatched property occupying a private position within private well-maintained gardens.

A striking and truly unique barn conversion of the highest quality. Set in a stunning location with views over rolling countryside.

Located on the banks of the River Thames on Bourne End’s premier road. 5 reception rooms, 2 en suite bedrooms with dressing rooms, 4 further bedrooms, 2 further bathrooms, utility room, indoor swimming pool, sauna and shower room, garden.

Enchanting four bed Georgian farmhouse with many original features. Situated in 0.41 acres with a 3.07 acre paddock to the rear.

Set within private grounds of over an acre on the fringes of Dartmoor, this imposing property dates back to the 17th Century.

A stunning period part-thatched cottage with generous accommodation. Sympathetically renovated to retain the character.

A charming period farmhouse with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Situated in a quiet village location, with a private garden.

Beautiful Cotswold stone detached house set in an outstanding setting with wonderful views in a plot of approx. 0.75 acres.

Fabulous house with beautiful private gardens, situated on the outskirts of one of the oldest historic villages in the country. 6 reception rooms, master bedroom suite, 4 further bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, workshop, indoor swimming pool and triple garage with studio.

Impressive home with separate annexe set in landscaped grounds with adjoining paddock land and stables. 5 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms (3 en suite), stable block, manége, double garage, detached guest annexe, gardens and 4 level paddocks.

An imposing, unlisted Victorian country residence set in a rural yet accessible location on the outskirts of this Wealden Village.

Idyllic five bed barn conversion featuring a beautiful vaulted ceiling, mature gardens, an integral garage and countryside views.

A beautifully presented period family house, quietly located in one of the ‘cherry blossom’ roads near Kensington Palace, benefitting from a garden and an excellent basement. 3 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms (3 en suite), 1 further bathroom, dressing room, utility room, cloakroom.

A unique opportunity to acquire a detached and handsome Grade II* listed manor house situated just over the River Thames from Chelsea. 2 reception rooms, dining room, 10 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, study, cellar, wine store, garden store/garage, walled garden and off-street parking.

Exceptionally well-appointed detached coastal home overlooking the villages’ iconic marshes and coastline.

Barn conversion with river frontage, 5 miles south of Norwich. Four receptions, six/seven bedrooms, garage/stable block and 2 acres.

Georgian Grade II listed family house above Filey Bay with original features, mature walled garden and meadow overlooking the sea.

A charming Welsh barn conversion with planning consent. Located in the Pembrokeshire countryside, with garden and stables.

Significant timber forest benefiting from an excellent production forecast, located in a key timber growing area. High proportion of Sitka Spruce entering production phase with long-term revenue forecast from timber sales, well developed network of roads and tracks, wind energy development potential.

Handsome former rectory, beautifully appointed and offering family accommodation on the edge of a popular village.

Four bedroom family home set in four acres. Includes a paddock ideal for equestrian use, detached two bed annexe and gated driveway.

A substantial luxurious house by master builder W G Tarrant, ideally located on the prestigious St George’s Hill Estate. Extending to approximately 11,500 sq ft, the property has been refurbished to an exacting standard.

Impressive five bedroom barn with countryside views. Renovated to the highest standards with landscaped garden and triple garage.

The Stables is a stunning Grade II listed four bedroom barn conversion, with delightful gardens adjoining picturesque countryside.

The Granary is a Grade II listed barn conversion with exposed beams and brickwork, vaulted ceilings and beautiful gardens.

