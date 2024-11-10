A beautiful Cornish bolthole, a £15m mansion and a converted mill dating back 1,000 years, as seen in Country Life

Our pick of the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life this week has some truly delightful places.

The double-height main hall with vast stone fireplace sets the scene as you walk in to this place, a home which oozes old world atmosphere.

The setting is astonishingly beautiful: 114 acres of lush woodland, pristine gardens, and serene water features.

For sale with Knight Frank.

This old mill house – the latest incarnation of a mill that has been here for 1,000 years — has been updated and renovated to turn it into a comfortable family home.

As it stands today it has six bedrooms, almost 5,000sq ft and a charming mill pond.

For sale with Michael Graham.

In the very heart of Exeter, a quite amazing opportunity in the shape of a 14-bedroom house.

Larkbeare House, which dates to 1862, has many Tudor-style elements, grand entertaining spaces and is close to the waterfront.

For sale with Strutt & Parker.

A four-bedroom flat in this riverside property brings a touch of country life to Fulham

There are wonderful views over the communal gardens and the River Thames, and a lease with a reassuringly enormous 872 years left on it.

For sale with Radstock Property.

A five-bedroom farmhouse in a pretty hamlet that’s not far from Truro and St Austell.

The gardens — of which there are 12 acres — are gorgeous already but evidently have huge potential too, while indoors the place is the sort of dreamy country home you see on Instagram.

For sale with Jonathan Cunliffe.

A grand, modern mansion in an exclusive development near Alderley Edge that backs on to open countryside.

Inside, the fittings really have to be seen, with the agent calling it a house that has ‘set a new benchmark in the area for quality and precision’.

For sale with Savills.