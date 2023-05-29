A 17th century family home for sale in the heart of one of the prettiest villages in the Cotswolds

The Old Laundry is actually much more appealing that its name suggests. Built of Cotswold stone with a fine country garden, it’s properties like this which make the Cotswolds such a sought-after haven.

The year 1828 was a good one for Joseph Neeld and the manor of Grittleton. It was the year that Neeld inherited £800,000 — around £71 million in 2023 terms — from the silversmith and ‘tyrannical miser’ Philip Rundell, with which he built Grittleton House and improved much of the village.

Grittleton is now one of the Cotswolds’s ‘prettiest and most sought-after villages,’ says agent Alistair Heather, and The Old Laundry (formerly The Barton) is one of the finer properties there.

The property arrives to the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.495 million.

Listed Grade II, the house is thought to have been originally part of the Grittleton House estate and originally dates from the 17th century (with further additions in the 20th century).

The three-storey rubble-stone building offers a wealth of period features and generous proportions, as well as five bedrooms and a convenient location in the heart of the village.

Outside, an attractive walled garden offers lots of space for entertaining and enjoying the views of St Mary’s Church, whereas a stone outbuilding, currently used as a garden store, could easily be repurposed as a home office or studio.

The village of Grittleton is home to a popular pub, The Neeld Arms, as well as a tennis and cricket club. With the market town of Chippenham just six miles away, there is a wealth of shopping, schools and leisure facilities at your fingertips.

Rail links from here run to London Paddington in just over an hour, making this a serious contender for commuters.

The Old Laundry is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.495 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.