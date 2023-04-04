A 19th century mill converted into a 21st century eco-home that’s flooded with light and perfectly at one with its surroundings

Surrounded by nothing but trees and open fields, Snorscomb Mill, located just half a mile from the village of Everdon, fully harmonises with its natural setting.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Such is the case for 19th-century Snorscomb Mill, which began its life as a mansion of industry, yet, these days, is using the running water that flows near the house to extract energy to heat the home via a ground-source heat pump.

Indeed, the home, which offers seven bedrooms and a one-bedroom self-contained annexe in its unusual L-shaped plan, scores a C on its EPC rating.

The wonderful home, built of stone under a slate roof, arrives on the market via Savills for offers over £1.95 million.

The theme of Snorscomb Mill is one of light: windows abound, flooding the property throughout its three levels, and the main and guest suites both benefit from a chalet-style balcony, providing unrestricted views of the gardens and surrounding countryside.

No detail has been forgotten in the property’s transformation, and other stand out features (besides the aforementioned windows) include a handmade kitchen by Grand Union Designs, underfloor heating in the reception rooms and a lovely open-plan sitting/dining room with an exposed stone inglenook fireplace.

Outside, the gardens are large and private, with the current owners having devoted considerable time redesigning and landscaping the 1½ acres. They now include terraces, a natural pond for wildlife and swimming, as well as a woodland area with a wildflower floor.

Just half a mile away is the rural village of Everdon, home to a church and village hall. There’s even talk of a community pub in the works.

Daventry and Towcester provide day-to-day amenities, and for everything else, Northampton, Banbury, Rugby and Milton Keynes are all less than 24 miles away and easily reached.

Snorscomb Mill is currently on the market via Savills for offers over £1.95 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.